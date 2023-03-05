Hollywood actor Jake Gyllenhaal stuns again with brutal KO win at UFC 285, Road House movie, video, Jon Jones vs. Ciryl Gane





Jake Gyllenhaal stunned the UFC world for the second time in as many days with a brutal knockout win on the UFC 285 undercard. The Hollywood actor turned heads on Saturday when he appeared at the weigh-in, where he was filming a scene for the remake of the cult classic Relay. Watch UFC 285: Jones v Gane LIVE on Main Event available on Kayo & Foxtel, Sunday, March 5 from 2 p.m. AEDT. ORDER NOW > UFC 285: follow all the latest results with live updates The film, first made in 1989, starred Patrick Swayze as a bouncer at a roadside bar who goes to war with an evil businessman. But the 2023 version is set to reinvent history with a former UFC fighter, played by Gyllenhaal, playing the lead role in the film. And the UFC wanted in on the action. Gyllenhaal, who plays Elwood Dalton, left fans stunned as the Hollywood star weighed in for the fictional middleweight title fight against champion Jax Harris, cutting a absolutely shredded figure. And the 42-year-old wowed MMA fans again when he stepped into the octagon at Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena on Sunday (AEDT) to film another scene. < style="display:block;padding-top:133.3333%"/> Jake Gyllenhaal gets his walkout moment. Source: Twitter < style="display:block;padding-top:133.3333%"/> Gyllenhaal does the job. Photo: Twitter. Source: Twitter A bloated Gyllenhall was seen doing a full walkout in the ring, before proceeding with a vicious knockout win over his opponent. He was up against Jay Hieron, who plays Harris in the fictional middleweight bout. Gyllenhaal won the fake fight, absorbing a few punches before launching into Hieron with an uppercut and a flying knee. He even finished the job with some extra punches, fending off the referee who tried to intervene to stop the fight. The stage also featured famed UFC announcer Bruce Buffer and MMA referee Chris Tognoni. < style="display:block;padding-top:133.3333%"/> Jake Gyllenhaal flies over with a leg kick. Photo: Twitter. Source: Twitter < style="display:block;padding-top:133.3333%"/> The flying kick did the trick. Photo: Twitter. Source: Twitter Earlier on the weigh-in stage, Gyllenhaal and his co-star Hieron faced off, and it ended with the star slapping his rival. Gyllenhaal as Dalton spoke to commentator Jon Anik and said: I can’t believe I trained six weeks for this shit, to fight this piece of shit. Just give me the belt now. Come on fuck it, let’s go. Gyllenhaal wasn’t the only one to crush the UFC weigh-in with Conor McGregor taking the mic onstage. < style="display:block;padding-top:56.25%"/> Jake Gyllenhaal is shredded. Photo: Twitter Source: Twitter Who’s ready for tomorrow night? McGregor started. We have the biggest fight in Road House history, Harris vs. Dalton, UFC 222. Everyone in this arena is about to be part of my movie. McGregor will be present Relay and considered the main henchman for the film’s main villain. But while McGregor was there, it was the Hollywood actor who stole the show. In live action at UFC 285, returning legend Jon Jones takes on Ciryl Gane for the vacant UFC heavyweight belt.

