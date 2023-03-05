



Hollywood actor Tom Sizemore has died. The actor died Friday in hospital. His family made the decision to remove him from life support. The actor was receiving treatment after suffering a brain aneurysm two weeks ago. A statement from Tom’s representative, Charles Lago, “It is with great sadness and grief that I must announce that 61-year-old actor Thomas Edward Sizemore passed away peacefully in his sleep today at St Joseph’s Hospital in Burbank. His brother Paul and her twins Jayden and Jagger (17) were by her side. Advertisement He went on to say, “I am very saddened by the loss of not only a client but also a great friend and mentor of almost 15 years. “Tom was one of the most sincere, kind and generous human beings I have ever had the pleasure of knowing. “His courage and determination in the face of adversity have always been an inspiration to me. “The last two years have been great for him and he was getting his life back to a great place. “He loved his sons and his family. “I will miss my friend Tom Sizemore very much.” Tributes on social media began to pour in. Writing on social media, actor Robert Davi paid tribute to Sizemore, saying he was “saddened to hear” the news. Posting on Twitter, he wrote: “His family has my prayers – Tom and I were friends I knew from his suffering and his struggle with addiction – he was a tremendous talent – ​​Many families are suffering from grief and loss tragedy of this disease and we are not doing enough!!” Sizemore has a long history of tough-guy roles in war and action films in the 1990s and 2000s. He starred as a detective in the thriller Natural Born Killers and as a member of a heist squad in Heat. His role as a gangster in Witness Protection (1999) earned him a Golden Globe nomination. That year, he and eight other Saving Private Ryan actors were nominated for a Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Cast. Sizemore had a checkered private life. He became known for violence and drug addiction. Tom was convicted of domestic violence. He was arrested several times for drug use and was sentenced to 16 months in prison in 2007 for possession of methamphetamine. Sizemore is survived by his mother; his twin sons, Jagger and Jayden; his brother, Paul; his half-sister, Katherine Sizemore; and his half-brother, Charles Sizemore. His brother Aaron died last year. His marriage to Maeve Quinlan ended in divorce.

