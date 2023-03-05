Timeline: The strange history of the Hollywood sign as it turns 100 | Los Angeles

1923: Just a $21,000 Billboard

The Hollywood sign begins life as a temporary advertisement for a new housing development in the Hollywood Hills. Its precise date of construction is unknown: at the end of 1923, some dispatches from Los Angeles mention in passing a giant sign indicating Hollywoodland, lit by electric lights.

The sign cost $21,000, according to the Hollywood Sign Trust, and the developers behind it included Los Angeles Times publisher Harry Chandler.

Two women hanging above the Hollywood sign on a steam shovel circa 1924. Photograph: National Pacific Security Bank Photo Collection / Los Angeles Public Library Photo Collection

Each of the original 13 letters was 30 feet wide and about 43 feet tall, constructed of 3-by-9-foot squares of metal held together by an intricate framework of scaffolding, pipes, wires and telephone poles, according to the site. Web of signaling trusts. At night, the Sign blinked in the Hollywood night: first Holly, then Wood, and finally Land, punctuated by a giant period. The effect was truly dramatic, especially for pre-Vegas sensitivities. (The Las Vegas Strip began being built in the 1940s.)

1932: A young actress commits suicide at the Hollywood sign, making it infamous

Peg Entwistle, a British actor who enjoyed some success on Broadway, dies by suicide at the sign after struggling to find success in Hollywood. Her death, widely covered by the tabloids, made her known as the Hollywood Sign Girl, and he keep inspiring literary and television interpretations of the allure and danger of Hollywood dreams. The role Entwistle filmed before his death, Slate reportedwas largely left out of the film because it depicted a lesbian relationship flagged by Hollywood censors.

1944: The Hollywoodland brand becomes the property of Los Angeles

After the Hollywoodland development went bankrupt following the Great Depression, ownership of the Hollywood sign quietly transferred to the city, according to the sign trust.

The sign originally read Hollywoodland. Photography: MPI/Getty Images

1940s: Musician Eden Ahbez Camps Under the Hollywood Sign

The songwriter and mystic eden ahbez, who for a time lived under the Hollywood sign, caused a sensation in the media after writing a hit single for Nat King Cole, The Nature Boyin 1948. The story is that ahbez slept under the first L of the sign, Vogue reported: the most famous line in his song is, The greatest thing you’ll ever learn / It’s just to love and be loved back.

1949: The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce repairs the sign and removes the Land

Beaten by the wind and the bad weather, the Hollywood sign falls into ruins. At one point, the H is reversed, making Hollywoodland a cockney, the Los Angeles Times reported in 1944, with the sign reading OLLYWOODLAND.

There are public debates over whether the sign should be torn down or repaired. In 1949, the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce finally managed to strike a deal to rebuild the H, while simultaneously removing the LAND, making the sign a revamped advertisement for Hollywood itself.

1978: Hugh Hefner organizes a Playboy Mansion fundraiser to rebuild the sign

Hugh Hefner organized a fundraiser for the sign. Photograph: Courtesy of The Hollywood Sign Trust

By the mid-1970s, the sign had officially become a cultural landmark, but it was also rusting, dilapidated, soon to literally crumble under its own weight, according to the Hollywood Sign Trust, which notes that during this time the top of the D and all of the third O knocked down Mount Lee, and an arsonist set fire to the bottom of the second L.

A champion emerges: Hugh Hefner, who is hosting a fundraiser and symbolically auctioning letters from the sign to other celebrities for $27,700 each to raise money for rebuild sign. The old sign was scrapped in August 1978, according to the trust.

1997: Michelle Yeoh swings from a helicopter for a photo shoot with a Hollywood sign

Michelle Yeoh performs a daring stunt over the panel for a 1997 National Geographic cover story. More than 15 years later, the footage goes viral ahead of the Oscars, where Yeoh is a leading contender to win the award of the best actress of this year.

The photographer thought it would be fantastic if we had this actress hanging above the Hollywood sign, Yeoh says Jimmy Kimmel. I mean, it sounds amazing, doesn’t it? But who’s crazy enough to do that but Michelle Yeoh?

We were two suspended helicopters. He was in a, Yeoh added from photographer Joe McNally.

It was so cold, she said. I think that was the real test.

December 2013: The Brad Pitt of Cougars

A memorial for P-22. Photography: David McNew/Getty Images

Another legendary image was made in 2013 when a National Geographic photographer took a remote portrait of a mountain lion stalking the hills in front of the Hollywood sign. The photo propelled the cat, named P-22 after the number on its tracking collar, to international fame.

P-22, nicknamed the Brad Pitt of mountain lions, has become the face of a successful fundraising effort for one of the world’s largest wildlife crossings, designed to help animals avoid death during their Southern California freeway crossing.

Sadly, P-22 himself was euthanized at the end of 2022 after he was likely hit by a car. His death sparked an outpouring of tributes and several public memorial ceremonies.

2017: Pranksters modify the sign to read Hollyweed, for the second time

The sign was changed to read Hollyweed in 2017. Photograph: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

The large letters on the hill have been the butt of pranks for decades: the first time the sign was altered to read Holllyweed was in 1976, according to the Hollywood Sign Trust. (The two Hollyweed amendments, in 1976 and 2017, marked the enactment of more relaxed state marijuana laws, the trust notes.)

The sign was also changed to read Holywood, in honor of Pope John Paul II’s visit to Los Angeles; Ollywood, in reference to Oliver Norths’ testimony in the Iran-Contra scandal; Go Navy, Caltech and UCLA, depending on the sign of trust.

In 2021, six people were arrested after changing the sign to read Hollyboob.

2023: The brand celebrates its 100th anniversary

The sign is repainted before its 100th anniversary. Photography: David Livingston/Getty Images for the Hollywood Sign Trust

The sign has prepared for its 100th year with a public relations team, special events and a makeover, including a new paint job in 2022. Painting the Hollywood sign once a decade, a process that takes weeks, is in itself a minor media event. .

In January, to kick off a year-long centennial celebration, the president of the Hollywood Sign Trust announces a campaign to build an official visitor center, complete with facilities for tourists, a museum, and a movie theater. The plan is, in part, a response to current challenges accessing the Hollywood sign.

February brought a unexpected birthday present: the National Weather Service has confirmed that snow or light hail had fallen on Mount Lee, where the Hollywood sign is. The chairman of the Hollywood Sign Trust, who lives in the neighborhood, also posted a picture: It snowed in Hollywood and I made a snowball! he exclaimed.