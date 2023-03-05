Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui sheds light on his ex-wife’s ouster





Now an official statement released by the Nawazuddins team, which clarifies that the property is not in his name, so he has no right to ask anyone to leave the house.

The statement reads: Nawazuddin Siddiquis ex-wife Aaliya Siddiqui said she was not allowed to enter the house but the truth is that Nawazuddin has already named the property on her Ammi, Mehrunisa Siddiqui, so Nawaz is deprived of any decision-making power over anyone entering the property. Mehrunisa Siddiqui’s caretaker states that only her grandchildren are allowed in the property and no one else as the property belongs to her now.

The statement also denied Aaliyas’ claim that she had no accommodation and said the actor had already bought her a lavish apartment.

Apart from that, in a recent viral video in which Aaliya was seen claiming that she has no other place to stay or go, this is technically false. To clarify the fact, Nawaz once bought a lavish apartment for Aaliya in Mumbai in 2016 which she rented out of her own free will. Also, as we clearly see in this video, it is visible that no one is being evicted from the property as Aaliya claims and it is also very evident that children were never prevented from entering the property, the statement continues.

Nawazuddin and Aaliya got married in 2009 and later Aaliya sent a divorce notice to Nawazuddin in 2021 and recently she accused him of the alleged rape.

She made allegations against him on different grounds and said he has very little money left and now the actor is using his power to seek custody of their children despite never having cared for them .

In one of her posts, she also claimed that Nawazuddin and her mother-in-law were depriving her of basic necessities and even food.

