How Bollywood Movies Censor Its Heroines’ Appetite

In a culture that likes to impose rigid gender roles, women are naturally expected to eat less, serve more. Images of women eating remain rare in Bollywood: heroines waltz through screenplays, stories and songs in a perpetual state of intermittent fasting

In Meenakshi Sundareshwar, a 2021 Netflix romantic comedy set in Madurai, Meenakshi (Sanya Malhotra) does everything one would expect of a Hindi film heroine in a love story. She falls in love for no reason, is bored as if her life depended on it, waits patiently for her love to be reciprocated, forgives easily, and often puts her husband’s happiness ahead of her own. Between this robotic existence that reduces her to an accessory to her own story, Meenakshi also does something that the heroines of Hindi films almost never do: eat.

In Hindi films over the years, there are two recurring motifs. First, that the kitchen is still the domain of the women whom she cooks, washes and cleans, preparing elaborate feasts day after day. Think of Vidya Balan in Mission Mangal (2019), Nimrat Kaur in The lunch box (2013) or Sridevi in English vinglish (2012). And yet, for someone who spends so much time marinating around food, she barely eats. Movie after movie revolves around men’s vociferous appetites, priming their ability to continue savoring distinctive foods as a marker of personality (a common shot is a man licking his fingers after finishing a meal). Typically, a man who likes to eat is portrayed as adventurous or carefree. These nicknames, however, are rarely attached to their female counterparts who waltz through scripts, stories and songs in a perpetual state of intermittent fasting.

Satisfaction vs Subsistence

It’s as if the imagination of an entire film industry is running on the collective assumption that women love being around food but aren’t quite capable of going hungry. Think about it: when was the last time you saw a Hindi movie in which a woman ate a meal instead of serving it?

My answer would be Meenakshi Sundareshwar, directed by Vivek Soni. In one scene, Meenakshi goes to the mess (but calls it a cafe) with her sister-in-law and orders a plate of kari dosai topped with egg layers and spicy ground mutton for both. When the plates laden with food arrive, the two women dig in with bright eyes. In the middle of their meal, Meenakshi’s old friend shows up and looks shocked that she is eating kari dosai without its favorite accompaniment: a large glass of Jigarthanda a refreshing drink made from milk which we learn was regularly ordered at the university. In another scene, Meenakshi returns in the same mess: the camera observes her reading the menu before seeing her dismissing the waiter for bringing her hard and rubbery. commander and salty dosai.

These two sequences in Meenakshi Sundareshwar felt to be transgressive because they go against the tide by directly recognizing women’s appetites. It is not vague montages of a woman seated at a table that imply that she could eat, like doctors could find a cure for cancer. Through these two scenes, we learn exactly what Meenakshi likes to eat, what she likes to avoid, and what her version of a comfort food tastes like. More importantly, these scenes confirm that she eats for pleasure for no other reason than the fact that she likes to enjoy a meal. By allowing Meenakshi to have his own opinions about what’s on his plate, Meenakshi Sundareshwar circumvents a crucial lacuna plaguing Hindi cinema, a mindset inclined to suggest that unlike male protagonists who eat for gratification, women only eat for sustenance.

Yet at the same time, Meenakshi Sundareshwar also falls into the trap of a stereotypical representation of women and food which goes in the direction. There are many scenes where Meenakshi is sitting at the dining table with her family; a plate of food is in front of her but we never see the contents of the plate or how much she actually eats. This approach, reproduced by several films like Hum Saath Saath Hain (1999), Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham(2001), and belly of delhi (2011), is what I like to call the dining table paradox where food on the dining table is sorely devoid of purpose. The dining table is either a space to show family love and unity as seen in Sooraj Barjatyas’ cinema, or a site to display dispute and alienation, said film journalist Anupama Chopra. The subject of hunger is somehow always obscured.

Reflect women out of frame

If we agree that cinema is able to reflect the state of society better than any other medium, then it wouldn’t be inaccurate to say that films censoring women’s appetites are perhaps inexorably influenced by the way Indian society perceives women as hungry. In a culture that likes to impose rigid gender roles, women are the caregivers and men are the providers, women are naturally expected to eat less, serve more. In middle-class Indian households, women who overeat invite judgment and shame, simply because it shows them in a relaxed state. That in itself is a menacing proposition for a patriarchal culture that thrives on the portrayal of restless women working around the clock to bring fulfillment to the lives of the men around them.

A familiar dining table scene played out in my house as I grew up. My mother, usually the first to wake up each day, was always the last person to eat a meal. Throughout the week, she spent hours washing and peeling vegetables, marinating meat, frying fish, grinding poppy seeds into a silky paste to prepare hearty meals before 11 a.m. Then she would serve my father, refilling his plate at frequent intervals, and once he retired to the bedroom for his afternoon nap, she would repeat the cycle while feeding his two daughters. My mom mostly ate leftovers. Cuts of meat that the three of us didn’t call dibs, half a piece of fried fish and maybe a bowl of rice. The food was not enough to satisfy her hunger, so she resorted to shortcuts by substituting puffed rice as the base for her curry on days when the rice ran out.

I bring it up simply because it seems like an apt testament to how women have historically been conditioned to set aside their own appetites. Big-screen heroines never go hungry because off-screen women have never been allowed to assert their hunger. Even the unrealistic beauty standards imposed on women who deem them desirable rely on censoring their dieting appetites to be away from any food that might make their mouths water and fill their bellies.

A reason to eat

Chopra pointed out that despite the distance between Hindi cinemas and starving women, he does not go beyond fetishizing the image of women snacking. The only thing women in Hindi cinema often do is eat golgappas. It’s kind of always been okay, she says. That’s an accurate assessment: Anushka Sharma and Shah Rukh Khan have a dizzying panipuri competition at Rab and Jodi’s children (2008); Sanya Malhotra sneaks out to eat panipuri, having just asked for a packet of crisps Pagglait (2020). Certainly, the list of women eating panipuris in Hindi cinema is longer than the examples of women eating at all. Yet these rare scenes of women munching usually offer no perspective on their character or their arc. Pagglait is perhaps an exception in drawing attention to his wife leads hunger. But for the most part, images of women munching on snacks rather exist to serve the male fantasy of a spunky woman and likely have more to do with the film industry’s affection for the exoticism of small-town living. .

That is to say, Hindi cinema has always wanna a reason why pregnancy and heartbreak are the most popular for women to eat on screen. Every time I look 30 Rock, it’s fun to see the main character of Tina Feys eat fries and donuts as a personality trait, says film critic Sucharita Tyagi. If women eat in Hindi cinema, it’s usually for comic relief or emotional breakdown of some sort, she added.

My mind immediately goes to the phenomenal scene of eating Shefali Shah’s cakes from Dil Dhadakne Do (2015), which both dispels and confirms Tyagis’ assertion. Set in the wake of a tense humiliation that Shah’s character endures, the sequence has her locked in a room and taking bites out of a slice of cake as her face reveals the damage that decades of loneliness, negligence and pain caused him. . It’s a beautifully tense scene, which works because this act of eating is loaded with meaning, masterfully unlocking the relationship women share with food and emotional stress.

However, that is to say that Dil Dhadakne No And Meenakshi Sundareshwar are six years apart. Even in films released in the past two years, images of women eating are rare. To reassess the way Hindi cinemas look at starving women, it may be necessary for stories to highlight the lives of their heroines. Complaining that women never eat in Hindi films seems redundant unless new generations of filmmakers challenge the flaws in this long-held assumption.