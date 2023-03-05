Entertainment
Saving Private Ryan actor Tom Sizemore dies aged 61
Tom Sizemore, the Saving Private Ryan actor whose shining 1990s star burned under the weight of his own domestic abuse and drug convictions, has died aged 61.
The actor had suffered a brain aneurysm on February 18 at his home in Los Angeles.
He died Friday in his sleep at a hospital in Burbank, Calif., his manager Charles Lago said.
Sizemore became a star with acclaimed appearances in Natural Born Killers and the cult classic crime thriller Heat.
But a serious substance addiction, allegations of abuse and multiple run-ins with the law devastated his career, left him homeless and sent him to prison.
As the global wave of the MeToo movement peaked in late 2017, Sizemore was also accused of groping an 11-year-old girl from Utah on set in 2003.
He called the allegations very disturbing, saying he would never touch a child inappropriately.
Charges have not been filed.
Despite the string of legal troubles, Sizemore had dozens of steady film and television credits — though her career never regained its unique momentum.
Aside from Black Hawk Down and Pearl Harbor, most of his 21st century roles have come in low-budget, little-seen productions where he’s continued to play the gruff, tough guys he’s become famous for portraying.
I was a guy who had come from very little and made it to the top.
I had the multimillion-dollar house, the Porsche, the restaurant I part-owned with Robert De Niro, the Detroit-born Sizemore wrote in his 2013 memoir, By Some Miracle I Made It Out of There.
And now I had absolutely nothing.
The title of the book was taken from a line uttered by his character in Saving Private Ryan, a role for which he garnered buzz at the Oscars.
But he wrote that success turned him into a spoiled movie star, an arrogant jerk and ultimately an addict hoping to die.
He racked up a string of domestic violence arrests.
Sizemore was once married to actor Maeve Quinlan and was arrested on suspicion of beating her in 1997.
While the charges were dropped, the couple divorced in 1999.
Sizemore was convicted of abusing ex-girlfriend Heidi Fleiss in 2003, the same year he pleaded no contest and avoided trial in a separate abuse case, and was sentenced to the prison.
Many of Sizemore’s late career films had a bent towards sci-fi, horror or action: in 2022 alone he starred in films with titles such as Impuratus, Night Of The Tommyknockers and Vampfather.
But Sizemore still landed a few meaty roles, including on the Twin Peaks revival, and guest stars on popular shows like Entourage and Hawaii Five-O.
