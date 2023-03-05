Entertainment
North Hollywood High Team A wins LADWP’s ‘Science Bowl’ – Daily News
They dazzled the judges with their speed, expertise, precision and, of course, science.
The North Hollywood High School A-Team won the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power Science Bowl Regional XXXI competition on Saturday, March 4 at LADWP Headquarters at John Ferraro in Los Angeles.
The 31st Science Bowl brought together more than 170 top science students from 19 public, parochial, private and charter high schools in the Los Angeles Unified School District. There were 34 teams in this year’s competition. Students were asked college-level questions in biology, chemistry, math, physics, earth science, technology, and specific questions about energy. This year’s theme was “Science Sparks the Imagination”.
Members of the winning team were awarded a $1,000 Hitachi scholarship and an all-expenses-paid trip to Washington, D.C., April 27-May 1, to represent the city of LA at the US Department of Energy Office of Science National Science Bowl.
North Hollywood High School’s B team placed second in the competition. Team members received a $700 scholarship from the Water and Power Community Credit Union.
Harvard Westlake High School finished third, while the Los Angeles Center for Enriched Studies placed fourth.
Joining a field of 65 regional champions, North Hollywood’s A-Team will be one of eight teams from California that will face schools from 40 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico. He also received first place in the Melinda Rho Memorial Trophy, named after a longtime Science Bowl volunteer and DWP director who died in retirement in 2019.
In the hands-on competition, Team A from Chaminade High School won first place, a $500 scholarship and the Franklin Lu Hands-On Trophy, named after the late LADWP engineer and Science Bowl volunteer. Ramon C. Cortines Visual and Performing Arts High School was second, Holy Martyrs Ferrahian High School was third, and Downtown Business High School was fourth.
In addition to LADWP and the US Department of Energy Office of Science, this year’s Science Bowl sponsors included the Water and Power Community Credit Union, the Hitachi Southern California Community Action Committee, the Water and Power Community Credit Union and the Los Angeles Unified School District.
The event was also made possible by more than 100 volunteers, primarily LADWP employees, their families, and former Science Bowl attendees.
The National Science Bowl is one of the nation’s largest academic science competitions and the only one sponsored by a federal agency. Since its inception in 1991, more than 330,000 students have participated in the program. This year, 9,000 students participated in regional high school competitions and 5,000 in regional colleges.
In addition to the Science Bowl, other LADWP-sponsored educational programs include the new Electric Vehicle Curriculum for high school science classes, the Los Angeles Times in Education Program, the Adopt-A-School program, the Youth Service Academy, the Environmental Teacher Institute and the electrical safety course and eSMARTkids website for elementary schools. LADWP is also involved in an alliance with other public services to improve student pathways from school to career.
LADWP is the nation’s largest municipal utility and has provided water and energy services to residents and businesses in the City of Los Angeles for more than 100 years. LADWP serves 1.5 million electricity customers and 713,000 water customers.
“One of the main goals of the Science Bowl program is to encourage students from all walks of life and from all parts of the city to pursue studies and careers in STEM, math, science, computer science and especially engineering,” said LADWP chief executive Martin L. Adams in a press release about the March 4 contest.
“As they enter the job market, we hope that some Science Bowl contestants in the years to come will seek employment with LADWP and the City of Los Angeles. Hiring employees with strong technical skill is essential to our success.
Teams participating in the LADWP Regional Championship have won five national titles and placed in the top five 15 times. The North Hollywood High School team won the 2022 LADWP Regional Competition.
Information about the Los Angeles Department of Water and Energy’s “Science Bow”: bit.ly/3ERH29a
Information on the United States Department of Energy Office’s National Science Bowl process and sample past questions: bit.ly/3YfQ2f5
|
Sources
2/ https://www.dailynews.com/2023/03/04/north-hollywood-high-team-a-wins-ladwps-science-bowl
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- As Turkey’s earthquake death toll rises, so does anger at the government
- North Hollywood High Team A wins LADWP’s ‘Science Bowl’ – Daily News
- #11 Spartans Take Two On Opening Day
- After winter of discontent in China, Xi Jinping aims for growth and power
- Saving Private Ryan actor Tom Sizemore dies aged 61
- Men’s tennis falls at No. 9 Georgia
- Xiaomi Smart TV: Xiaomi’s Fire OS-powered Smart TV will be available exclusively on Amazon.here are all the details
- Narendra Modis Seven small accomplishments that made a big difference
- Lawyers are fighting for the man they say the United States was wrongfully deported to Haiti
- How Bollywood Movies Censor Its Heroines’ Appetite
- Disha Patani goes bold on black in a corset dress and fishnet stockings
- Where to find water in winter in Sons of the Forest: Video Games? Find out here