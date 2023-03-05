North Hollywood High Team A wins LADWP’s ‘Science Bowl’ – Daily News

North Hollywood High School A Team celebrates with the trophy after winning the 31st Los Angeles Department of Water and Power Science Bowl by defeating North Hollywood High School B Team in Los Angeles on Saturday, March 4, 2023. (Photo by Keith Birmingham, Pasadena Star -News/SCNG)

They dazzled the judges with their speed, expertise, precision and, of course, science.

The North Hollywood High School A-Team won the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power Science Bowl Regional XXXI competition on Saturday, March 4 at LADWP Headquarters at John Ferraro in Los Angeles.

The 31st Science Bowl brought together more than 170 top science students from 19 public, parochial, private and charter high schools in the Los Angeles Unified School District. There were 34 teams in this year’s competition. Students were asked college-level questions in biology, chemistry, math, physics, earth science, technology, and specific questions about energy. This year’s theme was “Science Sparks the Imagination”.

Members of the winning team were awarded a $1,000 Hitachi scholarship and an all-expenses-paid trip to Washington, D.C., April 27-May 1, to represent the city of LA at the US Department of Energy Office of Science National Science Bowl.

North Hollywood High School’s B team placed second in the competition. Team members received a $700 scholarship from the Water and Power Community Credit Union.

Harvard Westlake High School finished third, while the Los Angeles Center for Enriched Studies placed fourth.

Joining a field of 65 regional champions, North Hollywood’s A-Team will be one of eight teams from California that will face schools from 40 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico. He also received first place in the Melinda Rho Memorial Trophy, named after a longtime Science Bowl volunteer and DWP director who died in retirement in 2019.

In the hands-on competition, Team A from Chaminade High School won first place, a $500 scholarship and the Franklin Lu Hands-On Trophy, named after the late LADWP engineer and Science Bowl volunteer. Ramon C. Cortines Visual and Performing Arts High School was second, Holy Martyrs Ferrahian High School was third, and Downtown Business High School was fourth.

In addition to LADWP and the US Department of Energy Office of Science, this year’s Science Bowl sponsors included the Water and Power Community Credit Union, the Hitachi Southern California Community Action Committee, the Water and Power Community Credit Union and the Los Angeles Unified School District.

The event was also made possible by more than 100 volunteers, primarily LADWP employees, their families, and former Science Bowl attendees.

The National Science Bowl is one of the nation’s largest academic science competitions and the only one sponsored by a federal agency. Since its inception in 1991, more than 330,000 students have participated in the program. This year, 9,000 students participated in regional high school competitions and 5,000 in regional colleges.

In addition to the Science Bowl, other LADWP-sponsored educational programs include the new Electric Vehicle Curriculum for high school science classes, the Los Angeles Times in Education Program, the Adopt-A-School program, the Youth Service Academy, the Environmental Teacher Institute and the electrical safety course and eSMARTkids website for elementary schools. LADWP is also involved in an alliance with other public services to improve student pathways from school to career.

LADWP is the nation’s largest municipal utility and has provided water and energy services to residents and businesses in the City of Los Angeles for more than 100 years. LADWP serves 1.5 million electricity customers and 713,000 water customers.

“One of the main goals of the Science Bowl program is to encourage students from all walks of life and from all parts of the city to pursue studies and careers in STEM, math, science, computer science and especially engineering,” said LADWP chief executive Martin L. Adams in a press release about the March 4 contest.

“As they enter the job market, we hope that some Science Bowl contestants in the years to come will seek employment with LADWP and the City of Los Angeles. Hiring employees with strong technical skill is essential to our success.

Teams participating in the LADWP Regional Championship have won five national titles and placed in the top five 15 times. The North Hollywood High School team won the 2022 LADWP Regional Competition.

Information about the Los Angeles Department of Water and Energy’s “Science Bow”: bit.ly/3ERH29a

Information on the United States Department of Energy Office’s National Science Bowl process and sample past questions: bit.ly/3YfQ2f5