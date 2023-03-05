Actor Tom Sizemore dies aged 61 after being taken off life support





Receive email updates from your favorite authors Content of the article The 61-year-old actor who starred in films including Saving Private Ryan, Black Hawk Down and Pearl Harbor died Friday in a Los Angeles hospital, where he had been on life support since suffering a stroke and a brain aneurysm on February 18. NP Published Sign up to receive the best daily stories from the National Post, a division of Postmedia Network Inc. By clicking the subscribe button, you consent to receive the above newsletter from Postmedia Network Inc. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of our emails or any newsletter. Postmedia Network Inc. | 365 Bloor Street East, Toronto, Ontario M4W 3L4 | 416-383-2300 Thanks for recording! A welcome email is on its way. If you don’t see it, please check your spam folder. The next issue of NP Posted will soon be in your inbox. We encountered a problem during your registration. Try Again Content of the article Sizemores’ representative Charles Lago said in a statement: “It is with great sadness and grief that I must announce that 61-year-old actor Thomas Edward Sizemore passed away peacefully in his sleep today. at St Josephs Hospital in Burbank. His brother Paul and twins Jayden and Jagger were by his side. Sizemore collapsed at his home last month and was rushed to hospital. He never regained consciousness. Earlier this week, Lago confirmed his family were preparing an end-of-life plan after his condition failed to improve. Content of the article Advertisement 3 This ad has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Content of the article He said: Doctors informed his family that there was no more hope and recommended an end-of-life decision. The family now decides end-of-life issues. We ask for his family’s privacy during this difficult time, and they wish to thank everyone for the hundreds of messages of support and prayers that have been received. It was a difficult time for them. Sizemores’ meltdown came as he was set to star in the indie sci-fi film Impuratus, playing a detective forced to believe in the supernatural after hearing a chilling confession on a veteran’s deathbed of the civil war. The father of twins, who had his children with Janelle McIntire when they were together from 2003 to 2006, had struggled with drug addiction and run-ins with the law. Advertisement 4 This ad has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Content of the article Sizemore, best known for playing Sergeant Mike Harvath in the 1999 film Saving Private Ryan, had previous arrests for driving under the influence, domestic violence and possession of a controlled substance. The actor, who was married to The Bold and the Beautiful actress Maeve Quinian, 58, from 1996 to 1999, claimed in his 2013 memoir By Some Miracle I Made it Out of There that he would have had a three-year affair with Elizabeth Hurley while in a relationship with Four Weddings and a Funeral star Hugh Grant, 62, in the 1990s after they apparently fell in love on the set of Passenger 57. In 2005, the year he had his twins, a Sizemore sex tape with multiple women emerged, and two years later a six-episode television series aired titled Shooting Sizemore, which detailed the actors’ struggle with methamphetamine and heroin addictions. Advertisement 5 This ad has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Content of the article The manager of Sizemores paid tribute to him after his death saying: [I am] very saddened by the loss of not only my client, but also a great friend and mentor of almost 15 years. 