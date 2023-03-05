Film Bitch Awards – Best Actor (and more) – Blog





by Nathaniel R. Although we all have our differences of opinion with Oscar, but sometimes the stars align and we get Oscar programming that we love. I really like this year’s Best Actor Oscar list (did you vote today?) in that my own ballot is 80% similar. It happens about once a decade (the last time was in 2016). The only difference is that I included Franz Rogowski, one of Europe’s greatest actors, for the Austrian prison drama great freedom. It was an Oscar runner-up last season for the Oscars for Best International Feature Film, but it wasn’t nominated and then got a minor theatrical release in the US in 2022. So while the film is now “old” (haha), it’s been impossible to shake for over a year now. Thanks in large part to the work of Rogowski. He outdoes himself with this portrayal of a man so relentlessly committed to his own desires that one begins to wonder where the prison walls really are. In short: he sells this alarming challenge to an end. Click for rewards to see the reasoning behind the rest of the ballot and the list of finalists and semi-finalists which includes a lot of performances that Oscar would not have deigned to look twice. It’s been a good year for up-and-coming actors, but Oscar generally loves their suitors who are already famous and well advanced in their leading man years. As a bonus, the “Best Actor in a Limited or Cameo Roleis also posted for your enjoyment or scorn depending on your feelings for those performances. This time there’s an actual Oscar nominee present since Judd Hirsch took a supporting actor spot with the Academy. I love it for him because he has such a punch in his two scenes. Other winners are Tyler Merritt, David Lynch, Louis-do de Lencquesaing and Julian Glover.

