Assam government to hold road show in Mumbai to promote tourism and appeal to Bollywood





The Assam Ministry of Tourism will host a dynamic and unique road show in Mumbai on March 6, showcasing the state’s tremendous tourism opportunities and courting Bollywood. The event will be held at the Mumbais Grand Hyatt, Santa Cruz, in the presence of the Minister of Tourism of Assam, the President, the Vice President, the Additional Chief Secretary of the Government of Assam and other dignitaries from the department state tourism. The event will provide insight into Assam’s tourism opportunities by highlighting the state’s unique biodiversity and vibrant culture as well as its crystal clear waters, forests, mountains and rivers which provide the state with opportunities unlimited in the field of tourism. The Road Show will focus on the state’s natural endowments with a video presentation that will include the above and provide a tremendous insight into tourism in the state of Assam. The video will showcase some of Assam’s most iconic destinations and how they can be enjoyed by visitors from across India. The video will also give an overview of the different activities that are available for tourists and how they can be enjoyed during their stay in Assam. Simultaneously, the event will also see B2B interaction with Tour Operators, Destination Management Operators of Assam as well as Tourism Officials from Government of Maharashtra and Ministry of Tourism, Government of India, for deliberations and tourism promotion from Assam. As part of the interaction, a panel discussion will also be organized to discuss the growing popularity of Assam as a film hub and a promising destination for film tourism. Panelists attending the event include veteran film directors and producers, representatives from major mainstream channels and OTT platforms as well as film personalities Shobha Sant-Head Content Alliances-Jio Studios, Vaibhav Modi- Group Head Ad Sales VAOO , Mumbai, Jinesh Shah-Head – Originals Roy Kapur Films, Mahesh Manjrekar – Indian actor, director, screenwriter and producer, Sumeet Kapahi-Director-Abundantia Entertainment, Abhimanyu Ray-Casting Director, Angarang Mahanta aka Papon Indian playback singer and composer, Padmakumar Narachimhamurthy-Film Director – Screenwriter, Partha S Mahanta, – DIG (Admin), Sanjive Narain – Producer and Karan Oberoi, among some of the likely panelists. The round table will be moderated by famous Indian actor Adil Hussain and Kaushik Deka – editor-in-chief, India Today. By facilitating filming permits with one-stop permits for film projects and providing necessary incentives to attract filmmakers, Assam Tourism is exerting a lot of efforts to promote film tourism in the state and make it the state the more favorable to film tourism. Also read: Indian Railways to launch Bharat Gaurav train to northeast on March 21

