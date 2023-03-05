Blake Lively’s Personal Trainer Helps Hollywood Actresses Look “Toned” By Building Muscle To Boost Their Metabolism

Don Saladino has trained Hollywood personalities such as Blake Lively, Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt.

His approach is to boost metabolism by eating enough, getting enough sleep, and working out.

Don Saladino is a personal trainer whose clients include Blake Lively, Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt, as well as Ryan Reynolds, John Krasinski, Jake Gyllenhaal, and more.

Saladino told Insider that he gets his clients in shape by boosting their metabolism. He prescribes three techniques to achieve this: getting enough nutrition, resistance training, and getting enough sleep.

Next, to create the “toned” physique that many Hollywood women want, Saladino focuses on building muscle.

There is a lot of research that the more muscle you have on your body, the higher your basal metabolic rate.

“If we lose muscle, the ability to burn calories at rest decreases,” Saladino said. “If we build muscle, the ability to burn calories at rest increases.”

“Training the metabolism” is the key

When he starts working with new clients, many don’t realize their metabolism “needs to be trained,” Saladino said.

He tells them that a key part of that is not starving yourself and not getting enough calories: “We always think of calories as something negative, but the definition of calories is energy. It’s quite a positive word, isn’t it?

Ryan Reynoldsfor example, ensures his metabolism is working efficiently by giving himself enough nutrients, Saladino said.

“It’s hard to improve your metabolism if all you do is lower your energy, cutting calories, which most people assume they have to do if they want to lose weight,” Saladino says.

By eating enough, you give yourself energy, which means that your “thermogenesis without physical activity“(all movement you do outside of formal exercise) will increase, which means your sleep will improve, which means you’ll have even more energy to exercise and you’ll be more likely to make good food choices,” Saladino said.

Sleep is one of the best fat burners available, and it’s free, he says. It’s when we sleep that our body also repairs itself.

“The more quality we can get when we sleep, the more things are going to be fixed, and then we’re going to wake up, the body is going to be more efficient, and then we’re going to be looking forward to it,” Saladino says.

Muscle Boosts Metabolism

Saladino said he’s found from his own clients’ progress that muscles play an important role in metabolism.

If you are in a calorie deficit without strength training and eat enough proteinyou’re likely to lose muscle, which will contribute to a lower metabolism, Saladino said.

He understands that some people fear that training for to build up muscle will make you look like a bodybuilder, but he assures his clients, especially women, that’s not the case — trying to build muscle will boost your metabolism and create a “toned” physique, Saladino says.

While you cannot “tone” a musclethe “toned” physique comes from having muscle on the body and enough body fat to see it.

“When I work with some of the biggest women in Hollywood, I just try to make them stronger and build muscle, and they’ll probably end up having the physique they want and dream of,” Saladino said. .