Entertainment
Mia Wasikowska Says She’s ‘Pretty Happy’ Since Leaving Hollywood: ‘It Wasn’t Right For Me’
Don Arnold/WireImage
Mia Wasikowska left the industry behind.
THE Alice in Wonderland star, 33, said she is “nice contentafter leaving Hollywood for her native Australia as she spoke to IndieWire from her home in Sydney after going “back to back” between roles since she was a teenager.
“If I can have the best of both worlds, which is to dive in and out of it once in a while, I would be really happy, but I would never be in this place where I was just on a treadmill. “, she explained. “I want to do more things in life than being in a trailer.
RELATED: Annette Bening, Julianne Moore, Mark Ruffalo and The kids are fine Cast to reunite on “Stars In The House”
“It’s great, and there are a lot of beautiful things, [but] the perception of it is quite different from the reality, and it didn’t sit well with me as a person. You can really lose perspective because you are being treated quite strangely. When that’s your only reality, it’s pretty weird,” Wasikowska added.
After making her US screen debut in HBO Processing in 2008, Wasikowska said she had worked almost non-stop since she was 15. “I didn’t really like the lifestyle of going back to back. I felt really disconnected from any larger community,” she said.
George Pimentel/Getty
Never miss a story sign up for Free PEOPLE Daily Newsletter to stay up to date on the best that PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to gripping human interest stories.
“I spent 10 to 15 years, completely like, new city, new country, every three months, and it’s like starting school all over again every few months,” Wasikowska continued. “Especially when you’re younger, when you don’t have that base, I found it really difficult.”
RELATED: Robert Pattinson is unrecognizable with fake teeth and a southern accent in a scene from Damsel
Wasikowska said: “At the same time, maybe if the payoff is good and you feel really good doing it, then that’s fine, but I haven’t done it, so I wanted to establish that for myself at on a personal level and having more of a sense of belonging somewhere that isn’t just on a film set that wraps up every few weeks.”
RELATED VIDEO: Why Anne Hathaway Compared Alice through the looking glass is that a spinach brownie?
Over the years, Waskowska has become known for her roles in The kids are fine (2010), Alice in Wonderland (2010), Jane Eyre (2011), Only lovers will stay alive (2013), Maps to the stars (2014), Ms. Bovaire (2014), Crimson Peak (2015) and Alice through the looking glass (2016).
Wasikowska can then be seen in blue backplaying an oceanographer who discovers a rare species of grouper and tries to protect it from poachers. blue back premieres March 3 in US theaters.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.yahoo.com/news/mia-wasikowska-says-she-pretty-000756547.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Jokowi inaugurates the Mayapada hospital in the city of Bandung
- Shania Twain reveals actor choice to replace Brad Pitt in hit song – Deadline
- Mizzou Hockey qualifies for the first time ever for the national championship | News from Central Missouri
- The Best Sage Green Bridesmaid Dresses in Australia
- A new nomogram for identifying adjuvant chemotherapy candidates in patients with stage IB gastric adenocarcinoma.
- Research Links Sweetener Erythritol to Heart Disease
- Cristiano Ronaldo sends care materials to earthquake victims in Turkey and Syria | football news
- China boosts defense budget by 7.2%, marking slight increase
- Hogan, announcing he won’t run in 2024: We need to move on from Donald Trump
- 1.5 lakh Ayushman Bharat Health and Wellness Centers in preparation: PM Modi
- Turkey-Syria earthquake devastation counted, one month after DW 05/03/2023
- Leak reveals Simon Case’s private warning about Boris Johnson