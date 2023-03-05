Juhi Chawla to Preity Zinta, here are 7 Bollywood actresses who married NRI and foreign men





Palak Agarwal Updated: 9 hours ago Follow Bollywood actresses reign over the whole nation with their talent and beauty. If their professional life is always in the foreground, their personal and love life are also of interest to the public and the media. Although there is no shortage of capable matches in the country, some actresses have chosen to look for grooms in distant lands. Here are 7 Bollywood actresses who have married NRIs and foreign men. 1. Juhi Chawla : Juhi Chawla is one of the most beloved actresses in the industry. But when it comes to matters of the heart, the actress has found love in UK-based industrialist Jai Mehta. In fact, Juhi got married to Jai in 1995 but kept her marriage a secret for a long time. The news only came to light when Juhi was pregnant with their first child. 2. Madhouri said : Bollywood dhak dhak girl Madhuri Dixit was passed out by American surgeon Dr. Sriram Nene and ended up breaking a million hearts of the nation when she married him in 1999. She even took a break from the Bollywood post and decided to move to Los Angeles. The couple have two boys together. Although Madhuri Dixit is now back in Bollywood, she is very picky about her projects.

3. Priyanka Chopra:Priyanka Chopra is currently a world star. The actress ruled Bollywood with her powerful acting and pure spirit. She has also had relationships with her industry co-stars in the past. But eventually, she found love in American singer and songwriter Nick Jonas. Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra got married in 2018 in Rajasthan. The couple gave birth to Malti in January 2022 via surrogacy and recently celebrated her first birthday.

4. Lent Zinta: Preity Zinta has been a part of so many notable films in Bollywood, be it Kal Ho Na Ho or Veer Zaara. The actress also found love overseas with American businessman Gene Goodenough, whom she married in 2016 in a private ceremony in Los Angeles. After the wedding, Preity moved to Los Angeles and took a break from her acting career. However, she continues to visit India. In 2021, the couple became parents to twins, a boy and a girl, through surrogacy.

5. Radhika Apt:Radhika Apte is a terrific actress. Whether it’s ruling the OTT platforms with shows like Sacred Games and Ghoul or flaunting her acting prowess with movies like Andhadhun and Vikram Veda she was always in her A match. She too found love in British avant-garde violist, composer and musician Benedict Taylor and the couple married in 2012. 6. Mumtaz: Mumtaz started the trend when she married American business Mayur Madhwani in 1947. At that time, she was at the height of her career. She is well known for her roles in movies like Bandhan, Sachaa Jhutha, Apna Desh and Roti. 7. Meenakshi Seshadri: Meenakshi Seshadri is a former Indian actress who stunned everyone with her acting skills back then. She was also the youngest Indian at the age of 17 to be crowned Miss India. However, she took a break and married investment banker Harish Mysore from the United States in 1995. Love knows no boundaries and these actresses have proven it! (For more celebrity gossip, movie reviews, entertainment exclusives and trivia, download the Mirchi Plus app.)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://mirchi.in/stories/celebrity/juhi-chawla-to-preity-zinta-here-are-7-bollywood-actresses-who-married-nri-and-foreign-men/98408429 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos