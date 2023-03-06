Taste of the City Returns | arts and entertainment
WATERTOWN Nonprofits that serve residents of Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties are encouraged to apply for the 2023 Watertown Sunrise Rotary Foundation Taste of the Town grant as the one-day community event returns to the Jefferson Community College on Saturday, April 22.
The Watertown Sunrise Rotary Club Foundation is a charitable fund of the Northern New York Community Foundation.
We are thrilled to continue this annual spring tradition as a fun, family-friendly event,” said Christian Lopez, president of the Watertown Sunrise Rotary Club. We encourage all local nonprofit organizations to apply for our Taste of the Town grant. Watertown Sunrise Rotary is committed to service above self. By providing local nonprofits with this one-time support, Sunrise Rotary creates a lasting and meaningful partnership with them.
This is the sixth year that a northern nonprofit will receive a competitive grant. This is also the fifth year that Watertown Sunrise Rotary has exclusively produced a Taste of the Town event, which returns for its 20th year with an in-person event scheduled from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on April 22 at Jefferson Community College McVean Student Center Gymnasium . Admission to the event is $3 per person, $2 for military and children, and free for children under 10. Tasting tickets are $1 each or $12 for 10 and $20 for 25.
The deadline to submit a proposal for consideration is Friday, March 31. Applicants should focus on projects or initiatives that meet current or emerging community needs. All grant applications must be submitted online through the Northern New York Community Foundation Grants Portal at nycf.org/grants.
Click the Go to Grant Lifecycle Manager Portal button. Do not post or email your application; simply follow the instructions in the online application.
The Jefferson and Lewis Counties Resolution Center received the 2022 Taste of the Town grant to support its youth court program.
The organization selected for a grant will be announced at the end of this year’s Taste of the Town event. Fans of local cuisine are invited to sample samples from participating restaurants during the one-day, one-stop event and vote for their favorite.
Restaurants and food vendors have the chance to win one of the coveted Best of Taste of the Town awards and will be greeted by hundreds of attendees eager to sample samples. Each restaurant or vendor is asked to provide a small sample of a dish or dishes or drink of their choice. Restaurants must plan for up to 1,000 people in attendance.
United Food Service Operators again joined as a premier ‘entrance sponsor’, offering generous support. Nonprofits applying for a Taste of the Town grant should contact Kraig Everard, 315-782-7110, or [email protected], with questions regarding the grant application.
