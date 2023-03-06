Mountains of Music lineup for GoPro Mountain Games will include Circles Around the Sun, The Motet and more





Circles Around the Sun performs Saturday, June 10 as part of Mountains of Music at the GoPro Mountain Games.

Emily Butler Photography/Courtesy Photo The GoPro Mountain Games embodies the true mountain spirit that we all love every summer in Vail. And after a packed schedule of daytime festivities, the traditions and memories continue into the evening with Mountains of Music at the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater (The Amp). Every night as the sun sets over the Rocky Mountains, The Amp is where athletes, spectators, performers and event attendees gather to celebrate a successful day at the GoPro Mountain Games, swap stories and enjoy food and drink while enjoying world-class performances at the beautiful outdoor venue. This year, the Mountains of Music lineup features three nights of live music at The Amp, located next to the Betty Ford Alpine Gardens in Vail, with views of the Gore Range and Vail Mountain. The Amp offers guests an intimate, memorable and world-class concert experience along the banks of Gore Creek. On June 8, Denver-based funk, soul, jazz and rock-influenced band The Motet opens for Brothers of a Feather featuring Chris and Rich Robinson of The Black Crowes ($32-$55). On June 9, five-piece retro-inspired rock band The Heavy Heavy will open for Orebolo, a popular acoustic trio made up of members of up-and-coming Connecticut rock band Goose ($28-$50). And on June 10, LA-based instrumental supergroup Circles Around The Sun opens for LA-based indie rock band Local Natives ($25-$40). In addition to the Mountains of Music concerts at The Amp, GoPro Mountain Games offers a variety of free daytime music on multiple stages. This year’s daytime music lineup will include performances by Trevor Green, the Shakedown Family Band, Emelise, Chi McLean, Brendan McKinney & the 99 Brown Dogs, Kory Montgomery Band, Johnny Schleper Band and Rocky Mountain Grateful Dead Revue. Tickets go on sale at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 1. Visit Summer.MountainGames.com for tickets and more information, including athlete registration. Support local journalism Give Since its inception, Mountains of Music has been the place where kayakers, mountain bikers and trail runners mingle with rock climbers, fly fishers and women, stand up boarders, disc golfers and other GoPro athletes. Mountain Games as well as spectators, city officials and other members of the community. It’s surely a sight to behold and behold during the GoPro Mountain Games weekend.

