TikTok sets new default time limits for users under 18 | Entertainment

TikTok said Wednesday that every account owned by a user under 18 will have a daily screen time limit of 60 minutes by default in coming weeks. The changes come at a time when various governments are increasingly concerned about app security and the ability to tweak its algorithm to push certain messages.

The update also reflects underage gambling rules in China, where Tik-Toks’ parent company, ByteDance, is based. In 2021, Chinese authorities issued new rules prohibiting minors from playing online games for only one hour a day and only on Fridays, weekends and holidays – an effort to combat internet addiction.

In the United States, families are struggling to limit the time their children spend on the Chinese-owned video-sharing app. According to the Pew Research Center, about two-thirds of American teens use TikTok.

Cormac Keenan, head of trust and safety at TikTok, said in a blog post on Wednesday that when the 60-minute limit is reached, minors will be prompted to enter a passcode and make the active decision to keep watching. For accounts where the user is under 13, a parent or guardian will need to set or enter an existing passcode to grant an additional 30 minutes of viewing time after the initial 60-minute limit is reached.

Algorithms and teenagers

TikTok said it established the 60-minute threshold by consulting academic research and experts from Boston Childrens Hospital’s Digital Wellness Lab.

There have long been concerns about what minors are exposed to on social media and the potential harm this could cause. A report late last year suggested that TikToks algorithms were promoting videos about self-harm and eating disorders to vulnerable teens. Instagram, which is owned by Facebook parent company Meta, has also faced similar charges.

Social media algorithms work by identifying topics and content that a user is interested in, who then receives more of the same to maximize their time on the site. But social media critics say the same algorithms that promote content from a sports team, hobby or dance craze can send users down a rabbit hole of harmful content.

TikTok also said on Wednesday that it would also start inviting teens to set a daily screen time limit if they waived the 60-minute default. The company will send weekly inbox notifications to teen accounts with a summary of screen time.

More Changes

Some of TikToks’ existing security features for teenage accounts include setting up default private accounts for people between the ages of 13 and 15 and making direct messaging available only to accounts whose user is 16 or older.

TikTok announced a number of changes for all users, including the ability to set custom screen time limits for each day of the week and allowing users to set a schedule to turn off notifications.

The company is also launching a sleep reminder to help people plan when they want to be offline at night. For the sleep function, users will be able to set a time and when the time comes, a popup window will remind the user that it is time to log off.

Apart from exorbitant usage by some minors, the app is causing growing concern around the world. The European Parliament, the European Commission and the Council of the EU have banned the installation of TikTok on official devices.

This follows similar actions taken by the US federal government, Congress and more than half of the 50 US states. Canada has also banned it from government devices.

House Republicans are pushing a bill that will give President Joe Biden the ability to ban the app nationwide, which has faced opposition from some civil liberties organizations who argue such a move would be unconstitutional.

The legislation was passed Wednesday by the Republican-controlled House Foreign Affairs Committee along party lines. The bill still needs to get a vote on the floor of the House and Senate.

AP Business Writer Haleluya Hadero contributed to this report from New York.