Throwback to the Oscars 95 years of growing pains Chicago Tribune

Millions of moviegoers think the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has one purpose: to hand out Oscars. Members know that’s not true and veteran AMPAS executive Bruce Davis reveals that awards were initially a low priority for the organization, in its new book The Academy and the Award: The Coming of Age of Oscar and the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (Brandeis University Press) on the band’s early decades.

Davis also clarifies that the group, formed in 1927 when movies were going through seismic change, made decisions that forever changed the way we watch movies — but it had nothing to do with Oscar.

The organization was conceived by MGM director Louis B. Mayer, whose purpose was to thwart the formation of artisan unions, writes Davis.

Thus, for several years, the Acad became the arbiter of labor disputes, which almost led to its downfall.

But even before that, AMPAS leaders grappled with the issue of cinema, as new nighttime entertainment had become an industry.

In a conversation, Davis recounts Variety that while researching for his book, I realized what a Wild West movie was all about during the silent period.

Academy officials conducted extensive studies and established standards for movie screen lighting, detailed the increasing use of incandescent lighting on film sets, and led the search for a screen size. single standard screen known as the Academy Ratio.

Significantly, as the book indicates, Acad became a clearinghouse for sound challenges and ways to train sound workers for an industry that was almost devoid of people who knew how to record or reproduce sound. .

One of their first goals was to make it clear that their medium owed more to technology than any other art form that had existed before.

Davis tells Variety, Suddenly the Academy succeeded in imposing a quality control on the experience of going to the cinema; it’s important and I don’t think the Academy got credit for it.

Acad was doing heroic work, but after a few years the industry turned against them.

Before the creation of the Hollywood guilds, the big bosses of the Academy decided that they were arbiters of labor. In the first five years, the Acads Conciliation Committee settled nearly 350 disputes between actors and producers and more than 50 between writers and producers, Davis says.

But people in the industry hated AMPAS. The orgs 1927 statutes list five groups of members: actors, directors, screenwriters, producers and technicians. The use of that last word has vexed workers behind the camera for nearly a century. But it is the group of producers that caused the conflicts.

Davis tells Variety that 1933 was the lowest for AMPAS. After six years, the Acad seemed ready to bend, he writes. They were discouraged by steadily declining membership numbers, escalating financial problems, and the organizations’ inability to establish a vital role in the evolving industry.

The Academy fired everyone and all but shut down, due to finances and animosity towards producer members.

The Screen Writers Guild, Screen Actors Guild, and Directors Guild were formed from 1933 to 1936. Eddie Cantor, second president of the SAG, summed up the sentiment of the new guilds by frequently proclaiming in his speeches, The Academy must be destroyed!

While losing the support of Hollywood workers, the Academy also faced financial difficulties.

For many years, its only source of income was membership dues. Davis writes that radio stations began broadcasting the Oscars live in their second year, but over an eight-year period the Academy did not earn a dime, as its decision makers found the disagreeable sponsorship idea.

The biggest surprise of my research was how impoverished the Academy was during its early days, says Davis Variety. The industry resisted broadcasting the Oscars on television, but it was the salvation of the organization.

In the 21st century, there have been new criticisms that the Academy is too parochial, favoring Hollywood films over works from other countries. This problem has existed since its inception.

The organization was designed to be elitist, accepting only the best professionals. And the focus was on American films.

Davis writes that when the group was forming in the first quarter of 1927, one proposed name was the Intl. Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. Davis notes that the word international was beyond any realistic understanding for the infant academy and, in any case, some of its founders strongly preferred that the organization limit its focus to American industry.

For example, the four wins for 1948’s Hamlet, including Best Picture and Best Actor, angered many members because it was considered a foreign film. While Davis writes about the members’ hand twists, the main awards went not only to foreign pictures, but also to high-level artistic pictures. It’s a complaint that the public has been airing ever since.

Not everyone was xenophobic. In the 1940s, AMPAS trustee Walter Wanger proposed that the Academy find a way to honor films from other countries: he feared that if the Academy continued to ignore most of this foreign production, the organization would soon come to appear provincial to the world.

The idea gained traction in the 1940s, but soon hit a snag with the Hollywood blacklist: there was concern about a film being nominated behind the Iron Curtain.

Beginning in 1947, a committee recommended films to be considered for its Foreign Language Oscar, a special winner each year. It became a competitive category in 1956 and four years later the Academy proudly announced that invitations to participate had been sent to every country in the free world. It sparked a front-page story in Variety questioning what constituted the free world, since Russia was invited but not Bulgaria.

Finally, Acad prez Valentine Davies consulted with the US State Department and they decided that all sovereign nations should be included except for mainland China, Albania, and possibly Hungary.

In fact, most modern critiques of AMPAS are not new.

There have been recent accusations that the Academy is out of touch and will soon become obsolete. These predictions have been broadcast several times, starting in 1933.

In August 2018, AMPAS was criticized for a clumsy attempt at public inclusion. It offered a Best Popular Film award and launched in 2022 #OscarsFanFavorite and #OscarsCheerMoment. Nothing new here. In 1927, there were plans to add a group of Acad member fans and to publish a journal for moviegoers.

There have been modern cries for curtailing television broadcasting by handing out off-camera awards. This proposal in 2019 caused an uproar, and it was done for the ceremony in 2022, with wishes that it would not happen again. The idea has been regularly proposed since 1959.

In 2012, newspapers reported that Academy members were predominantly Caucasian and male. AMPAS Proxy Gregory Peck in 1967, began expanding membership to fight accusations that the group was too geriatric. And there was an uproar when the press exaggerated the number of older members who were asked to step down.

With a proliferation of digital sites, all of these things were flagged as if they were new.

Oscar turns 95 this year and at this age, you have seen everything, experienced everything.