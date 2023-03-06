Francis Rossi is “very tempted” to make another Status Quo album | Entertainment
Francis Rossi is often “tempted” to make a new Status Quo album.
The co-founder of the legendary rock ‘n’ roll band admits he’d love to record new music, but is adamant there’s no money to release records after the band’s latest album, 2019’s “Backbone” was only streamed by 3.5 million people.
Speaking to Record Collector magazine, he said: “I’m very tempted because I like being creative with the band and creating new products, but it’s like banging your head against the wall. Way too many things get taken out of the cake before the band gets I think our last album “Backbone” got three and a half million streams, which is apparently fucked up Three and a half million records would have been, wow, but something is you’re wrong there, you know? So without sounding too mercenary, there’s everyone involved in the recording, production and promotion and you just can’t get that money back. grew up in retail and when I tell my relatives about it, they just think it’s not good business sense.
He added, “There’s something running counter to the whole process: you can’t generate the revenue that the time and effort put into writing and recording an album should generate.”
The 73-year-old rocker has previously said it’s “very disheartening” that artists are being underpaid by the streaming giants.
He said: “The problem that everyone forgets is that now it’s all about streaming. People don’t buy albums anymore and the industry itself is trying to get rid of the CD completely, so every every time someone plays one of our streams, we get a quarter of a dime!
“It’s impossible, you just can’t function. There’s something very disheartening about it. We can make an album, I think we made maybe 100,000 by the end of it. [with ‘Backbone’]3,500,000 million streams is great, but that means the band didn’t make any money from the 3.5 million streams.
“Unless the Status Quo store sells what it has in the store, the store will close.
“It can’t not close and that’s where everyone from my generation, from McCartney to U2, the Stones and whoever else goes, hello, unless you do something.”
