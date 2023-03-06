The Thorn, the most epic story in history, opens at the Music Hall











pinterest The Thorn, a spectacular national touring production that will visit 11 North American cities this spring, has a limited run at Fair Park Music Hall. The show starts at 7 p.m. on March 8 and 9 and tickets are available at TheThorn.com. For group tickets of 10 or more, please contact [email protected] For over 25 years, “The Thorn” has shared the most epic story in history in spectacular fashion with over a million people. Showing God’s love for the world amid the spiritual battle for all mankind, the live event is best described as the Circus meets the Passion of Jesus. The Thorn is an immersive show featuring emotionally powerful music and visual effects. The dynamic presentation includes plays, aerial acts, movement arts and modern dance to illustrate the greatest story ever told. With a storyline based on the New Testament, The Thorn takes audiences through the life, death and resurrection of Jesus Christ. It’s a story full of love, sacrifice, spiritual warfare, and redemption, and we’re thrilled to share this incredible event with North Texas, says creator John Bolin. Paul Asay of The Gazette said: The Thorn is a dramatic and musical extravaganza. Eric Gorski of the Denver Post wrote: The Thorn rivals a Broadway production in scope and ambition. The Thorn National Tour Conceived and performed primarily in churches across the country until 2019, “The Thorn” was essentially shelved – like most live productions – during the Covid 19 pandemic. It is now expected to reach a wider audience thanks to this national tour. The tour kicked off in Denver, Colorado and will end in Miami, Florida on Easter weekend April 8. As a Fathom event, “The Thorn” has been made into a movie that will be shown in theaters across the country for a special two-day event on March 6-7. For more information on the movie version, please visit TheThorn.com/fathom-movie-event/. For more information on the live production, please visit TheThorn.com.

