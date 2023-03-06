We’re not terribly worried about Allied Gaming & Entertainment’s (NASDAQ:AGAE) cash burn rate

Just because a company isn’t making money doesn’t mean the stock will go down. For example, although Amazon.com posted losses for many years after it listed, if you had bought and held the stock since 1999, you would have made a fortune. But the harsh reality is that many, many loss-making companies burn all their money and go bankrupt.

So should Allied games and entertainment (NASDAQ:AGAE) are shareholders worried about its consumption of cash? In this report, we will consider the company’s negative annual free cash flow, which we will now refer to as “cash burn”. First, we will determine its cash trail by comparing its cash consumption with its cash reserves.

Check out our latest analysis for Allied Gaming & Entertainment

Does Allied Gaming & Entertainment have a long cash trail?

A company’s cash trail is calculated by dividing its cash hoard by its cash burn. As of September 2022, Allied Gaming & Entertainment had $84 million in cash and no debt. Last year, its cash burn was $11 million. Therefore, as of September 2022, it had 7.8 years of cash trail. While this is just a measure of its cash burn situation, it certainly gives us the impression that holders have nothing to worry about. Below you can see how its liquidity has changed over time.

How is Allied Gaming & Entertainment growing?

Some investors might find it troubling that Allied Gaming & Entertainment is actually increasing its cash consumption, which has increased by 28% over the past year. But looking on the bright side, its revenue grew 79%, lending some credence to the growth story. Of course, with increased spending, shareholders will want the rapid growth to continue. We think he’s developing quite well, on second thought. Of course, we’ve only taken a look at the stock’s growth metrics here. You can see how Allied Gaming & Entertainment is growing its revenue over time by checking out this visualization of past revenue growth.

How difficult would it be for Allied Gaming & Entertainment to raise more money for growth?

There’s no doubt that Allied Gaming & Entertainment seems to be in a pretty good position to manage its cash burn, but even if it’s only hypothetical, it’s still worth asking how easily it could raise more. money to fund growth. In general, a listed company can raise new funds by issuing shares or by going into debt. One of the main advantages of publicly traded companies is that they can sell shares to investors to raise funds and finance their growth. By comparing a company’s annual cash burn to its total market capitalization, we can roughly estimate how many shares it would need to issue to keep the company running for another year (at the same burn rate).

Allied Gaming & Entertainment has a market cap of $54 million and spent $11 million last year, or 20% of the company’s market value. That’s a pretty notable cash burn, so if the company were to sell stock to cover another year’s cost of operations, shareholders would suffer costly dilution.

Is Allied Gaming & Entertainment’s money consumption a concern?

Even though its growing cash burn makes us a little nervous, we are bound to mention that we thought Allied Gaming & Entertainment’s revenue growth was quite promising. Given all the factors discussed in this article, we’re not overly concerned about the company’s cash burn, although we think shareholders should keep an eye on how it’s doing. By examining the risks in depth, we have identified 1 warning sign for Allied Gaming & Entertainment which you should be aware of before investing.

Of course Allied Gaming & Entertainment may not be the best stock to buy. So you might want to see this free set of companies with high return on equity, Or this list of stocks that insiders buy.

Feedback on this article? Concerned about content? Enter into a contract with us directly. You can also email the editorial team (at) Simplywallst.com.

This Simply Wall St article is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It is not a recommendation to buy or sell stocks and does not take into account your objectives or financial situation. Our goal is to bring you targeted long-term analysis based on fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not take into account the latest announcements from price-sensitive companies or qualitative materials. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned.

Join a Paid User Research Session

You will receive a $30 Amazon Gift Card for 1 hour of your time while helping us create better investment tools for individual investors like you. register here