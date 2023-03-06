Entertainment
Fans and artists kept in the dark during SM Entertainment takeover
SM Entertainments artists and their fans are being used only as a pretext for a battle for control of one of Korea’s biggest entertainment companies, critics said during a Friday debate over the sale fiasco. ongoing actions around SM Entertainment.
It seems companies are only using artists and fans as a shield for themselves, pop music critic Kim Do-heon said at the event, co-hosted by the nonprofit activist group. non-profit Cultural Action and the Seoul National University Asia Center.
Culture critics and scholars participated in the How to view the SM Entertainment management battle debate, which was held at Seoul National University in southern Seoul.
It is true that the artists and the fans have no say in the commercial aspect, he continued. What can the fans do when the manager says they’re going to do something? But what companies continue to ignore is that when it comes to the K-pop industry, fans aren’t just consumers, they’re key to its success.
Since early February, when SM Entertainments board of directors first announced that it would issue new shares for Kakao, and then K-pop agencies founder Lee Soo-man retaliated by selling his shares to HYBE , all parties involved affirmed that they had the best interests of artists, fans and shareholders at heart.
Both HYBE and SM Entertainment agree that moving away from the old way, where all music production depended on founder Lee, will guarantee SM Entertainment increased profits for shareholder dividends, creativity for artists and content. for fans. But they differ on which company can best achieve such results.
Fans expressed their dismay at the HYBE-SM takeover in online forums, and half of SM Entertainments staff also came together to issue a joint statement opposing the deal with HYBE. Still, there has been no official communication channel for fans, staff or, more specifically, artists.
Both companies say the current fight is hurting artists and interns, Kim said. If they’re so important, then why didn’t anyone ask their opinion before all of this happened? The reason so many people are confused and devastated by all of this is that nothing has been shared with them beforehand.
HYBE argues that its global management structure established with the immense global popularity of its boy group BTS will give it the upper hand in the growing influence of SM artists overseas, especially by supporting so-called intellectual property (IP) companies. ) derivatives.
Spin-off intellectual property businesses refer to the production and sale of secondary content based on the primary intellectual property of artists, their music and their performances such as videos, webtoons, games and related merchandise.
But such plans to make money off spinoff IP won’t work if fans tire of the battle and decide to walk away from SM Entertainment altogether, according to Lee Jee-heng, a Ph.D. researcher at the Institute of Gender and Affect Studies at Dong-A University.
Derivative intellectual property doesn’t work without a robust fandom, but fandoms can’t be artificially produced, Lee said. The achievements that BTS achieved in the Western world were due to the content of BTS members, their personalities and their narratives, not a systematic execution of the company. HYBE arguing that it can piece together BTS’s legacy denies the role of fandoms in K-pop.
The concerns of smaller competitors that the SM-HYBE or SM-Kakao merger could lead to K-pop monopolization are not so valid from the global perspective, especially when compared to the world’s three largest music companies. : Universal Music Group, Sony Musical Entertainment and Warner Music.
Can we really say that these companies hinder diversity in music? said critic Kim. If HYBE decides to change the style of SM Entertainments, it will be to their doom as the strength of a multi-label system only materializes if you respect the uniqueness of each label.
A major issue that came to light amid the feud is that there was no union at SM Entertainment, even though it is one of K’s oldest and biggest companies. -pop, and that only the founder ended up with such dominant power over the company.
SM Entertainment was founded in 1995 by Lee, JYP Entertainment by Park Jin-young in 1997, YG Entertainment by Yang Hyun-suk in 1996, and HYBE then known as Big Hit Entertainment by Bang Si-hyuk in 2005. All founders were directing the music and concept for the artists in their agencies, hence the distinct style of the artists debuting with each agency.
The statement from SM Entertainment staff broke my heart, critic Seo Jeong Min-gap said. Whether Lee Soo-man is at fault or not, the fact that employees can only talk about it now means there is no union to represent their voices. The realities of the entertainment industry, where workers’ rights are not protected, have come to light.
Whichever company wins, the end result of the battle will mark a historic moment in K-pop, according to Professor Lee Dong-yeun of the Department of Korean Traditional Arts Theory at the Korea National University of the Arts.
The results will change the K-pop landscape like never before, he said. K-pop has been around for 30 years, and this will be the most pivotal moment yet. At a time when old, pre-modern management structures are being squeezed out of the market, this battle sheds light on key issues such as the generational shift of first-generation K-pop agency founders and content monopolization.
BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
