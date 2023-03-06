Preservation Hall Jazz Band comes to Vilar Performing Arts Center as part of a world tour





From the French Quarter of New Orleans, Preservation Hall Jazz Band continues its mission to keep the past and future of jazz alive

Vail Vally Foundation / Courtesy Photo On Friday, March 10, Preservation Hall Jazz Band presents “Pass It On” at the Vilar Performing Arts Center in Beaver Creek, a musical celebration of the 60th anniversary of the humble, much-loved touring band dedicated to preserving the past and present. future of jazz. alive. As one of the first bands to take the stage at the Vilar Performing Arts Center, which opened 25 years ago this winter, the returning Preservation Hall Jazz Band is part of a nationwide tour by the band that draws its name from Preservation Hall in the French Quarter of New Orleans. People from all over the world make pilgrimages to New Orleans’ Preservation Hall, a well-worn and beloved space that is physically small but spiritually immense. The Preservation Hall Jazz Band has embarked on a pilgrimage of its own: a nationwide tour to celebrate the Halls’ 60th anniversary. The band’s mission remains centered on introducing audiences to the ineffable, almost religious experience of channeling their ancestors through the music and culture they inherited from them. Touring is part of our ritual, says Ben Jaffe, creative director of Preservation Hall. It is our tradition. When my parents started touring with the band in the early 60s, they brought something that most people didn’t even know existed on stages around the world. People come to Preservation Hall and have transformative experiences, and that’s part of our mission: to get out into the world and make that experience accessible to people. Tickets for Preservation Hall Jazz Band Presents “Pass It On” start at $45. This show is also part of the Pick 3/5/8 winter package. Visit VilarPAC.org/preservation-hall-jazz-band for more information.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.vaildaily.com/entertainment/preservation-hall-jazz-band-comes-to-vilar-performing-arts-center-as-part-of-world-tour/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos