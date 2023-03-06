MUSIC SPOTLIGHT: Stonegate Fence performs at major events | Culture & Leisure





Stonegate Fence, a 70s band, have continued their legacy playing Tahlequah for the past few years. Multi-instrumentalist David Forrest founded the band in 1973 with a group of Tahlequah High School graduates. When the group first started performing in the 70s, Forrest said, their first gig was with four members who could only play three songs, which they played over and over for two hours. “Even we got sick of it,” Forrest said. “They loved it, but we were like, ‘Three songs. This is embarrassing.’ In two hours, we were fed up, but everyone had fun.” Since that first gig, Stonegate Fence now play all their own songs and don’t stick to one genre, as they perform everything from Beach Boys to reggae to red dirt. Forrest said the band plays a variety of music because he and the other members don’t want to listen to one genre all the time. “That’s why radio stations always play something different — of course, you can find stations that can play the same thing — especially when you’re in public and playing in crowds,” Forrest said. “Not everyone likes the same thing. We play everything because we like different things.” Stonegate Fence continued to play music for several years around Tahlequah and eventually broke up, but reformed about five years ago when Forrest’s nephews wanted to get involved in music. He said music has changed significantly over the years since he was 18, especially on the technical side of the music and how young musicians are starting to show off more. “Young people now have access to so much and they have such big benefits,” Forrest said. “They’re young but they’re good because when I was growing up, all we had to worry about was a tape. It’s amazing because we have – oh my God, the equipment we have! – probably 10 times more gear than the Beatles they had when they played in stadiums.” Forrest said the six-member band don’t have any new music in the works, but may be considering doing more. “The thing is, we just do it because we like it. We’re not looking to get rich or anything,” Forrest said. check it out Stonegate Fence will perform April 1 at Lake Brews and BBQ at Sequoyah Bay Fort Gibson Lake; April 8 at Creole Fest in Muskogee; April 15 during the fifth annual crayfish festival in Tahlequah; April 28 at the Red Fern Festival in Tahlequah; and May 5 at Piddle’s Cajun Bar and Grill.

