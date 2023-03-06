Tribes season ends with loss to Hofstra in CAA tournament





WASHINGTON Twenty-four hours after posting its biggest margin of victory in a postseason game, William & Mary had no answer against the top seed in the Colonial Athletic Association tournament. Hofstra came out hot and never cold in a 94-46 victory over the Tribe on Sunday afternoon at the Entertainment & Sports Arena in Washington, DC W&M entered with a three-game winning streak, which included a 22-point victory over Elon in the second round. The Pride shot 59 percent from the floor, 13 of 19 from the 3-point arc, and held W&M to their season-low point total. “I think they played incredibly well today,” W&M coach Dan Fisher “We tried to throw different things at them defensively, but they just seemed to have an answer for everything we were doing. What was probably most impressive was how they defended. “We just couldn’t get into an attacking rhythm, and a lot of that had to do with the way they were playing. I was really proud of how our team stuck together and fought in that second half. -time on a day when we clearly weren’t playing as well as we needed and are capable of. In the only regular season game between these teams on January 7, the Tribe shot 11 of 27 from the 3-point arc in a 75-62 loss. This time, a day after knocking down 14 from deep against Elon, W&M (13-20) was 6 of 25. “We definitely didn’t get the same quality of looks as yesterday,” Fischers said. “When you play against an area you are going to get 3 more open looks. Hofstra did a great job today of limiting those opportunities. “I think we had to move the ball better than we did. We stagnated a bit, and that hurt us a bit. But Hofstra has a lot of credit for making it difficult for us to look good. “ Hofstra (24-8) made nine of his first 12 shots and took a 20-4 lead just over six minutes into the game. Pride shot 65 percent from the floor, 5 of 9 from the 3-point arc, and had a single turnover in the first half as they built a 51-14 lead. “Obviously it’s never fun to start a game at 20-4, I think we could all say that,” the guard said. Anders Nelson who led W&M with 15 points on 6-of-10 shooting. “Not a place you want to end up, especially in the playoffs.” Sunday’s loss ended an impressive end to the season for the tribe, which had won three straight games, each in double digits. “It’s been a really, really fun group to coach, and you want to win this one for a variety of reasons,” Fischer said. “One of them was to be able to coach these guys one more day. I’m really proud of this group.”

