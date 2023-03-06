Bollywood filming returns to Kashmir





Srinagar, 05 March: Rajkapoor’s 1949 film “Barsat”, which introduced the natural beauty of the Kashmir Valley to a wider audience in the country, marked the beginning of Bollywood’s romance with Kashmir. After that, Bollywood producers made the valley their favorite destination. According to folklore, Kashmir was a popular filming destination until the 1980s, but after the insurgency began there was a vacuum. The industry has resumed filming after a 30-year hiatus, and the government has received hundreds of requests from producers to shoot their films here. A song titled “Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani”, featuring Ranveer Singh and Aaliya Bhat, is currently being filmed in Kashmir, according to a senior Kashmir tourism department official. For filming, the team also arrived in Gulmarg. The officer said, “Many filmmakers wanted to shoot their movies here since the new film policy was introduced by LG. In Kashmir, the tourism department also helps them, and anyone who wants to shoot a movie should contact DIPR acquire help. The film policy aims to maximize the potential of bright local talent and create job opportunities for people by making Jammu and Kashmir the most desirable location for the entertainment industry, reviving the glory days of the region as a filmmaker’s paradise. After approval from UT administration, the “Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani” team, led by director Karan Johar, landed in the famous ski resort of Gulmarg to begin filming one of the movie songs. “Kashmir has huge potential, and it will benefit tourism in Jammu and Kashmir. today is more beautiful, and we have many other places like well,” said a senior tourism official. The government of Jammu and Kashmir has placed the licensing system under the Public Service Guarantee Act under the New Film Policy (PSGA). The JK administration has 30 days to grant permission to the filmmakers. In addition, a one-stop-shop system has been put in place to simplify things for producers. Filmmakers can submit permission requests online. In addition, the government offers these filmmakers incentives to shoot in several localities in the valley. Kashmir is progressing, which is good news for local filmmakers in the valley, and these projects will allow local artists to work on them. The Kashmir Valley will once again serve as a film location, which will provide jobs for local youths and raise awareness of the beauty of the region to a wider global audience. Also, it will serve to promote tourism in Kashmir. The hopes of hoteliers and houseboat owners in Kashmir have risen as Bollywood directors like Karan Johar have chosen Kashmir as the location for their films, as they anticipate a large influx of moviegoers from the industry.

