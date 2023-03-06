Entertainment
Celebrating the mystery genre with Murderous March
A group of authors from the Capital Region and beyond are calling on all mystery readers and writers to celebrate the genre this weekend with Murderous March.
The ominously named event is a virtual conference, set to run Friday and Saturday, featuring workshops and masterclasses with authors and pitching opportunities with an agent and editor. It is hosted by the Upper Hudson Sisters in Crime, a group made up of local authors Jacqueline Boulden and Amy Patricia Meade, among others.
One of the main draws for writers and readers is bestselling author Deborah Crombie, who will be teaching a masterclass on How to Keep Your Series Alive and Keeping Your Readers Wanting More.
Considering she has 19 books in her popular Duncan Kincaid and Gemma James series, she’s the perfect candidate for the job.
I find it amazing that I’ve been writing these books for 30 years, Crombie said on a recent call with The Gazette from his home in Texas.
A Killing of Innocents, the last in the series, was just released last month. When a trainee doctor is stabbed and killed in London’s historic Russell Square, Kincaid and James must find the killer, putting their colleagues and friendships on the line to do so.
Crombie, like most writers, was an avid reader growing up, immersing himself in science fiction and fantasy as well as classics like Nancy Drew and later Agatha Christie. She wrote poetry as a teenager and some short stories in college. After college, she and her then-husband immigrated to the UK and lived in Edinburgh, Scotland and then Chester, England. While they later settled in Dallas, Texas, it was a trip to Yorkshire in the late 1980s that inspired Kincaid and James.
We were driving through the Yorkshire moors, and I saw this Georgian house, on one of the small B roads in the Yorkshire wilderness, Crombie recalls. And I thought, Well, this wouldn’t be a perfect place to set an updated British country house mystery.
Soon after, she was developing stories for both leads and returned to the United States to write the first, A Share in Death, which was published in 1993. At the time, she didn’t necessarily have a blueprint for the entire series, though there were a few aspects of the early books that made the series’ longevity possible and kept readers engaged.
I think there are a bunch of different factors. Perhaps the most important thing is to have characters that your readers love enough to want to stay in this alternate life with them because that’s what happens when you really love serial novels. It’s a world you want to go back to, Crombie said. This is something I thought about quite seriously when I started this first book.
She endeavored to make Kincaid and James accessible to a variety of readers. Unlike many male protagonists of the mystery genre in the 1980s and early 1990s, Kincaid was not an antihero. James, as the series opens, is a single mother of a young child, ambitious about her career.
I wanted to write these characters who were good at what they did and were really invested in what they did, but who were also pretty normal people, Crombie said.
Most of his books contained multiple points, which helped keep the series fresh and the cast of characters growing.
I think it just gives a lot of leeway to do interesting and different things. My detectives are based in London, but I’ve taken business elsewhere. So I didn’t get bored with them, and I hope readers didn’t get bored with them, either because we always have something new. I think it would be harder to continue a series that long with just one point-of-view character, Crombie said.
Over the years she has written in the genre, she has found freedom in it.
I think detective fiction has given writers the opportunity to explore all kinds of different things. It’s very flexible, but I think it’s grown tremendously. You just see really, really good novels and [topics] approached from all kinds of directions that I don’t think you would have seen 30 years ago and certainly more diverse, which is great, Crombie said.
Locally, the Upper Hudson Sisters in Crime group has seen renewed interest since the pandemic. Membership has more than doubled since then, with writers joining from Clifton Park to Oswego, where chapter president and author Carol Pouliot resides.
The group of writers meets at the library in Bethlehem and, since the pandemic, on Zoom as well.
I have to say that one of the big pluses for us with all the horrible things that happened in 2020 with the pandemic, we were forced, like everyone else, to go on Zoom. . “It allowed others who were simply interested in our chapter to join us,” said Pouliot, who writes Blackwell and Watson Time-Travel Mysteries.
The Murderous March conference, now in its seventh edition, has also gone virtual and allowed authors and readers from around the world to join, including those in Singapore and London. Attending conferences like these and being involved with Upper Hudson Sisters in Crime had a major impact on Pouliot’s career.
I truly believe I wouldn’t be published if I hadn’t joined this group, Pouliot said.
Shed spent much of her career teaching French and Spanish and had no background in creative writing. So when she wrote her first book, she found help with editing and publishing from the authors around her.
There are people who will help you. It’s almost like there’s a curtain drawn, and when you pull the curtain, there’s a lively, generous and welcoming community of crime novel writers. They embrace you as if you were a long lost sister. And everyone is ready to help. There is no ego, there is no competition, Pouliot said.
One of the first people she met at a conference was popular author Louise Penny, who Pouliot said encouraged her and offered her advice on a part of her book she was struggling with. .
Murderous March may be where other mystery writers find encouragement and guidance. This year, there are well over 20 authors on the program, who will speak at various panels and workshops.
While masterclasses are aimed at writers, the conference can also pique the interest of mystery readers.
You don’t have to be a writer to take full advantage of the conference. If you love mysteries, this is your chance to sit down and spend a day with best-selling mystery writers, people you don’t normally get to talk to or listen to. They talk about [the] In the wings [of] what it’s like to write their books, and what they think and how they do it, Pouliot said.
General admission is $15 and masterclasses are additional fees. It starts at 1 p.m. Friday and continues Saturday. To register and for more information, visitupperhudsonsinc.com.
