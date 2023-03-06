Entertainment
Tom Sizemore’s rowdy Hollywood image mimicked real-life issues with Heidi Fleiss, Liz Hurley and Paris Hilton
Tom Sizemore was known as much for his illustrious on-screen personalities as he was for his off-screen antics, including romantic pursuits, legal troubles and alleged affairs.
The “Heat” star died Friday in Los Angeles after suffering a brain aneurysm and a stroke the previous week. He was 61 years old.
Over decades in the industry, Sizemore rose to fame playing badass and rose to fame with supporting roles in “True Romance”, “Natural Born Killers” and Steven Spielberg’s epic World War II, “Saving Private Ryan”.
His substance abuse issues and ongoing struggle with addiction played a role in his tumultuous relationships. At one point Sizemore was convicted of assaulting former girlfriend Heidi Fleiss, claimed to have a secret affair with Elizabeth Hurley and was forced to deny his own allegation that Paris Hilton appeared in one of his sex tapes.
TOM SIZEMORE DEAD AT 61
The ‘Born on the 4th of July’ actor was found guilty of blows and wounds in 2003 on ex-girlfriend Heidi Fleiss, a former Hollywood madam.
She testified that Sizemore punched her in the jaw at the Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills and once beat her so badly she couldn’t attend the premiere of “Black Hawk Down.”
Following the sentencing, where he was given probation, rehab, and anger management in addition to jail time, Sizemore denied abusing Fleiss and accused her of having faked a photo showing his bruises.
Their relationship began just months after she was released from prison for tax evasion in the late 90s. luxury escort service for clients such as Charlie Sheen.
TOM SIZEMORE TALKS ABOUT NEW CENTRAL PARK DARK FILM, ROAD TO SOBRIETY: I CANNOT BE ARROGANT ANYMORE’
While Fleiss and Sizemore hadn’t been on good terms for years, the couple later reconciled during an episode on “Celebrity Rehab with Dr. Drew.”
Years before, he claimed to have had sex with Paris Hilton in a video titled “The Tom Sizemore Sex Scandal.”
At the time, the socialite released a statement: “It’s disappointing that Mr Sizemore has to use my name to sell his DVDs. He’s not an acquaintance of mine and I’ve never had an intimate relationship with him. him.”
In 2013, he released a memoir detailing his “mad dash through Hollywood”, titled “By Some Miracle I made it Out of There”.
A summary of the book said Sizemore’s days were “filled with overdoses, suicide attempts and homelessness”.
PARIS HILTON BLASTS ROE V. WADE REVERSAL AFTER REVEALING SHE HAD AN ABORTION IN HER 20S: ‘BREATHTAKING HER’
The memoir was “a harrowing journey into the heart of his addiction, told in captivating and often shocking detail. Robert Downey, Jr., imprisoned and killed River Phoenix, Heath Ledger, Chris Farley and many others long before their time.”
Part of the book detailed his secret romance with actress Elizabeth Hurley. He claimed they met on the set of “Passenger 57” and stayed together in Los Angeles after filming wrapped.
“That’s when I found out she already had a boyfriend in England: Hugh Grant,” he wrote. “I had no idea everyone knew he was going to be a movie star any minute. Once I found out about him, Elizabeth started being honest with me about it. I’ll be at her house and say, “Hugh is coming in nine days when do you think you should start getting your stuff out? »
He added: “It pains me to say this because she was never really mine, but in many ways Elizabeth was the seminal relationship of my young adulthood. She taught me so much about myself.”
Months after his memoir was published, Tom was forced to apologize after claiming Hurley had an affair with former President Bill Clinton. Sizemore said he did not recall making any of the allegations as he had a “very serious drug problem”.
In 2017, Sizemore was reportedly dropped from the set of ‘Born Killers’ after an 11-year-old co-star revealed she believed her genitals had been touched during a photo shoot in which she had to sit on Sizemore’s lap.
Kiersten Pyke filed a lawsuit against the actor in 2018 seeking $3 million in damages for post-traumatic stress and addiction issues following the incident.
CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER
Sizemore’s longtime friend and rep Charles Lago confirmed Tom’s death to Fox News Digital on Friday.
“It is with great sadness and grief that I have to announce that actor Thomas Edward Sizemore (“Tom Sizemore”), aged 61, died peacefully in his sleep today at St Josephs Hospital in Burbank,” Sizemore rep Charles Lago said in a statement to Fox News. Digital.
“Her brother Paul and twins Jayden and Jagger, 17, were by her side.”
Lago continued: “In the early hours of Saturday, February 18, 2023, Tom Sizemore collapsed at his home in Los Angeles and was transported to hospital by paramedics. He was found to be suffering from a brain aneurysm that occurred as a result of “Tom has remained in critical condition, coma and in intensive care since that day. Tom has remained in intensive care since that day”, and had not regained consciousness.
“There will be a private cremation service for the family with a larger celebration of the life event scheduled in a few weeks.”
“The Sizemore family have been heartened by the hundreds of messages of support and love shown to their son, brother and father. They ask for privacy during this difficult time and I ask that those wishes be respected.”
“On a personal note, I am very saddened by the loss of not only a client but also a great friend and mentor of almost 15 years. Tom was one of the most sincere, kind and generous human beings I have ever known. I had the pleasure of knowing. His courage and determination through adversity has always been an inspiration to me. The past two years have been great for him and he was finding his life back in a great place. He loved his sons and his family. I will miss my friend Tom Sizemore dearly.”
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
Lago also issued a statement on behalf of Sizemore’s ex-wife, Maeve Quinlan. The couple married in 1996 and have stayed in touch over the years despite divorcing in 1999.
“My sincere condolences to the entire Sizemore family and to Toms longtime manager Charles Lago,” Quinlan said. “Especially my thoughts and prayers are with Tom’s two sons, Jayden and Jagger. May God hold you both in the palm of his hand, give you strength and bless you all the days of your life.”
Sizemore was hospitalized Feb. 18 after suffering a brain aneurysm following a stroke, Lago previously confirmed to Fox News Digital. He was placed in critical condition and was receiving intensive care at a local hospital.
|
