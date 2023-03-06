



The Last Of Us Episode 8 Finally Features Game Actor Joel Episode 8 of The Last of Us introduces David and his band to the series, with one of David’s men being played by actor Joels from the original game.



Warning! This article contains spoilers for Episode 8 of The Last of Us.The last of us Episode 8 introduces a new set of antagonists in David and his men, with one of David’s lackeys being played by Joel’s original The last of us actor of the game. So far in The last of us on HBO, there have been numerous hints, references, and even scenes almost identical to the original source material. However, no Easter egg was more overt than the inclusion of some of the game’s original cast. VIDEO OF THE DAY The game’s first cast featured was Merle Dandridge, the actress who played Marlene in the original The last of us game, who returned to reprise her role. In The last of us episode 4, Jeffrey Pierce played Perry after his original role as Tommy Miller in The Last of Us Part I And The Last of Us Part II. With The last of us episode 8, the HBO show features another original game actor tied to the character of Joel. Related: The 2 Best Episodes Of The Last Of Us Isn’t About Joel (And That’s The Point)

Troy Baker as James in The Last Of Us Season 1, Episode 8 The last of us episode 8 introduces the character of James – who is trusted by the episode’s main antagonist, David – who is played by none other than Troy Baker. In the two originals The last of us games, Troy Baker portrayed Joel Miller. In voice work and motion capture, Baker first brought Joel to life before the role was taken over by Pedro Pascal for HBO’s television video game adaptation. Since Neil Druckmann, the creator of the two originals The last of us games, is one of the co-creators of the HBO show alongside Craig Mazin, it makes sense that various actors from the game would be included. With the likes of Dandridge, Pierce and now Baker having grown close to Druckmann during the development of the original The last of us games, their inclusion in the HBO adaptation, albeit in more minor roles, was expected. With Baker’s appearance in The last of us episode 8, the question is whether other actors from the game will appear in The last of us’ final season. The Last Of Us Episode 9 Will Have Another Important Game Player As known from the official HBO trailer The last of us, there is still one prominent actor to be included in the series. Since there is only one episode left before the culmination of The last of us season 1, Ashley Johnson will appear in the final episode. Ashley Johnson provided voice performance and motion capture for Ellie in both The Last of Us Part I And Part II. Johnson is seen in the official trailer as a mother, holding a young baby shortly after giving birth. Many theories were formed when the trailer was released that Johnson plays Ellie’s mother in a neat way to connect the character’s original actress to the HBO version. Whether that’s the case remains to be seen, but Johnson’s inclusion in the HBO show’s latest episode must mean she’s vital to the story, characters, and journey of The last of us like it was all those years ago in 2013. New episodes of The last of us out every Sunday on HBO. More: The Last Of Us Riley Twist Episode 7 Sets Up Ellie’s Season 2 Downfall

