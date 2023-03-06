Harry and Meghan were ‘snubbed’ by Hollywood for ‘lack of decorum’

America’s enthusiasm for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex has been sorely tested following their explosive series of interviews, with a royal expert claiming the couple “lacks decorum”.

As Prince Harry, 38, and Megan Markle turn three this month since starting their new life in California, journalist Kinsey Schofield says the couple have now been ‘snubbed by Hollywood’ .

Talk to Fox News Digitalthe royal correspondent said: “I think Harry and Meghan expected more support from Hollywood than they have recently received.”

The past few months have seen the release of Netflix docuseries and the Duke of Sussex’s bombshell memoir Spare.

She continued: ‘I think Harry and Meghan have had an incredible opportunity to rise up and truly be Hollywood royalty, but their decorum makes people think twice about the association’

America’s infatuation with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex is fading, a royal expert says, who claimed the couple were ‘snubbed’ by Hollywood following their explosive revelations

THE express.co.uk speculated that the couple thought they would be welcomed by Hollywood, but Harry’s claims about the Royal Family prevented that from happening.

Harry and Meghan did not receive an invite to any of the BAFTA 2023 events, saying they were “unwelcome” at the BAFTA Tea Part 2023 held in Los Angeles last month.

However, the Prince and Princess of Wales were present at the main event in London, with royal fans delighted to see the couple on the red carpet.

However, Harry and Meghan are reportedly receiving fewer invitations to glamorous events as A-listers fear they will become the center of attention.

It has been speculated that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle expected to have more support from their Hollywood friends when they moved to California three years ago.

Since the release of their explosive docu-series on Netflix, exasperated by the memoir of Prince Harry Spare, the Sussexes’ popularity in the United States has faded

The couple, who were previously hugely popular in the United States, sank in the polls after Prince Harry launched a new attack on the royal family and revealed a series of intimate details such as how he lost his virginity for the benefit of Sasha Walpole.

Prior to publication, Harry had a favor mark of +38, according to a December 5 poll of 2,000 US voters.

That dipped to -7 on January 16, according to pollsters Redfield & Wilton – while Meghan Markle fell to -13, from +23 on December 5.

The Hollywood industry’s lack of reception was further heightened by the inclusion of the Sussexes in the satirical cartoon South Park.

Last month, an episode depicting the “Prince and Princess of Canada” – a young royal couple who loudly ask for privacy while drawing attention to themselves – aired.

The red-haired prince and his wife, who are wearing the exact same dusty pink outfit Meghan donned for Trooping the Color in 2018, are promoting the prince’s book – Waaagh – whose cover bears a strong resemblance to Harry Spare’s memoir.

The episode is filled with sweeps across the Sussexes, with main character Stan calling their cartoon counterparts “a stupid prince and his stupid wife”, while Kyle complains about the private jet parked outside their house.

Kinsey Schofield told GB News: “What they’re saying is these two aren’t sincere people, they’re saying they want their privacy while going on all the TV shows, writing books, doing six hours of Netflix.”

“They broke it and said…they’re not very friendly…people are sick of them.”

TV presenter Nick Ede, who claimed to have had a friendship with the Duchess of Sussex, 41, before meeting Harry, claimed the couple did not realize they would not be accepted as ‘royalty Hollywood” when he moved to California.

Speaking to express.co.uk, he said: ‘They’re pretty far down that pecking order, and I think that’s been a problem with them, in that sense of stepping down.

“I think the problem is you forget that in Hollywood, royalty isn’t someone with a title.

“It’s JLo, it’s Sharon Sone, it’s Beyonc, it’s the Kardashians. It’s their royalty.