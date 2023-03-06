After months of suspense, ardent Jr NTR fans have finally received news regarding the lead actress of the highly anticipated NTR 30. The film crew today announced the long-awaited news, ending the long wait .

Bollywood beauty Janhvi Kapoor, daughter of the late actress Sridevi and producer Boney Kapoor, is making her Tollywood debut with NTR 30, an action drama directed by Koratala Siva. The makers of the film have announced that the Dhadak actress is officially on board for NTR 30 to romance Jr NTR. A beautiful poster featuring Janhvi Kapoor was released to advertise the same.

Notable artists and technicians are part of the film, which will begin regular filming on March 18, 2023. Production houses Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts have teamed up for this biggie, which has Anirudh Ravichander as musical director.

