Web3 in Hollywood could pave the way for the blockbuster IP of the future

First there was Matt Damons untimely announcementthen crypto winter, then FTX crash.

Last year was not good for the crypto market. But the promise of blockchain technology has never been about get-rich-quick schemes, and investor fraud has never been the result of blockchain technology. If there’s a silver lining to this latest implosion, it’s that we should finally decouple these events from the potential of Web3 technology to transform Hollywood for creators, fan communities, and the development and production processes of Hollywood. ‘industry. Because nowhere are the opportunities for Web3 more necessary and more possible than in the entertainment industry.

Web3 in Hollywood has the potential to bring more diverse creators to the table, get more projects, deepen audience engagement and retention, and lift us out of the era of prequels, sequels, and reboots. While fortune did not favor those who followed Damon’s advice, Web3 favors creators and entertainment fans.

This is why investments in Web3 projects in Hollywood continue to increase. Andreessen Horowitz recently opened an office in Santa Monica to oversee many of their Web3 investments, UTA recently partnered with Investcorp to increase their investment in Web3 startups, and Warner Brothers has just launched an NFT account on Twittersignaling a public commitment to the category.

But it takes more than dropping an NFT to succeed on Web3 in Hollywood. There are benchmarks of Web3 pioneers paving the way for success in the space, and everyone from small startups to major studios would be wise to consider these elements.

Authenticity: messages and actions must match

More importantly, don’t call a Web3 project just because you drop an NFT. Web3’s promise is about creator and community ownership and community involvement. Success requires the support of the premier Web3 community, and the incongruous nature of turning Web3 projects into cash grabs will be immediately detected.

A major studio learned this the hard way with its Web3 project when it listed its NFTs for $500 with an accompanying story about fan accessibility. Sales naturally failed and they had to retool. The messaging and the business model must match. Build it the right way, and they will come. Label it Web3 without the benefits of Web3, and they won’t. This brings me to

Courtesy and customers (i.e., don’t move furniture until you’re resident)

This may seem like simple advice, but it’s important: pay attention and honor the progress of those who have brought Web3 to this point. Progress is being made every day in this rapidly changing space.

Smoking cats And dead heads, two of the earliest examples of shows that paved the way for a show to be created on the blockchain, created huge communities of early adopter evangelists. These communities understand authenticity and care about respecting the pioneers of the Web3 community. New projects would be wise to be a student of space and to understand, honor and integrate progress. In addition to getting your project on the right track, it will help you build goodwill within your community.

One of the most exciting aspects of Web3 in Hollywood is its ability to create deeply engaged communities by giving them a role in content development. At a time when streaming platforms are fighting for survival and major studios are cutting departments, early Web3 communities look very promising in reversing that trend.

Our first Web3 show, gadgets, gave NFT holders a chance to indulge in character storylines and plot arcs every week. An audience of just 5,000 NFT holders produced over 70,000 on-chain engagements each week (which are actually transactions in Web3) and spent 15-20 hours per week watching content, voting, hitting DIC , to create Wikis and to interact with the other members of the community.

That would be the equivalent of watching the same show 40 times in a week, which is virtually unheard of in the content world. This level of active engagement is also starting to look a little more like gaming. And it’s also the kind of long-term engagement and passionate fandom that is the foundation of every successful entertainment IP.

For the writing team, that meant finding a way to balance community input with creative oversight. Traditional Hollywood can struggle to loosen the reins. Participatory storytelling isn’t something that happens in traditional models, and for fans, that means sitting back and enjoying (or not) in lean-back mode.

On gadgets, veteran Hollywood writers The Daves found they were able to balance overall creative control of a story arc of their creation while also opening avenues for fan involvement on a weekly basis. A key ingredient is knowing how to effectively use prompts and white space as a collective springboard for creativity and participation to help expand the world in a way that is authentic to both the characters’ journey and the relationship of the community with them.

Convergence: Silicon Valley muscle is essential for Hollywood projects

When producing a show on Web3, creators need to think in terms of the fan experience, not just the quality of the content. The most successful Web3 projects fall somewhere between passive video-watching experiences and interactive games.

Creating opportunities where fans can not only participate in storytelling, but engage with other fans in fun and creative ways is what builds community and stickiness around content. It’s where traditional Hollywood production teams can lean on the muscle of Silicon Valley tech utilities to create unique social experiences that deepen fandom and harness the true power of community to help create Sustainable entertainment IP/franchises.

Enter Hollywood 3.0

Web2 launched the creator economy and opened the doors to dozens of new storytellers, the best of whom were able to translate Web2’s success into mainstream Hollywood careers. But today, the limitations of the Web2 platform related to control (algorithm changes impact reach) and monetization do not offer the same opportunities to new creators.

For a variety of reasons, shrinking budgets, competition, and risk-averse executives, even traditional Hollywood creators and platforms are struggling to reach and retain their audiences. Web3 has the potential to solve both of these problems and usher in a new era of interactive entertainment that is a win for creators and leaders.

John Attanasio is co-founder of Toonstar.