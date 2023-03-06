Qavi Khan Death News: Pakistani actor Qavi Khan dead at 80





Qavi Khan, a famous actor and winner of the Pride of Performance award, died in Canada on Sunday. The news was confirmed by Muhammad Ahmad Shah, Chairman of the Karachi Arts Council. He was 80 years old and survived by four children. Qavi was living in Canada for his treatment and was believed to be suffering from cancer. According to reports, the legendary actor’s son, Adnan Qavi, said the time and date of the funeral will be announced later. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has expressed deep sorrow over the death of actor Qavi Khan. He called it an irreparable loss to the arts sector and prayed for the soul of the deceased. He further added that Khan’s talent was recognized by the state with awards such as Sitara-e-Imtiaz and Presidents Pride of Performance. He excelled in film, television, theater and radio. Qavi Khan, a Yousufzai Pathan, is known to be one of the earliest television actors. Born in Peshawar, he started his career at Radio Pakistan before moving to Lahore. He has also worked in over 200 films and plays since the mid-1960s. His most notable work includes crime drama series Andhera Ujala and television drama Lakhon Mian Teen. His contribution to the entertainment industry is immense and will always be remembered. In March 2011, an event was held at the Pakistan National Arts Council (PNCA) Auditorium, Islamabad to honor the achievements of Qavi Khan and celebrate the veteran actor’s contribution to Pakistani film and television . Some of his best known works are Saheliyan (2016), Farz (2017), Khaani (2017) and Meri Shehzadi (2022-23). FAQs

1-What was Qavi Khan’s last film?

Meri Shehzadi was Qavi Khan’s last film. 2-What are the notable works of Qavi Khan?

Andhera Ujala and Lakhon Mian Teen are the notable works of Qavi Khan.

Disclaimer Statement: This content is authored by a third party. The views expressed herein are those of the respective authors/entities and do not represent the views of Economic Times (ET). ET does not guarantee, vouch for or endorse any of its content and is not responsible for it in any way. Please take all necessary steps to ensure that the information and content provided is correct, updated and verified. ET hereby disclaims all warranties, express or implied, with respect to the report and its contents.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://economictimes.indiatimes.com/news/new-updates/pakistani-actor-qavi-khan-passes-away-at-80/articleshow/98444438.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos