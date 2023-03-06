Student Thesis Film Long Dance Explores Sexual Pressures, Uplifts Black Youth

In “Long Dance”, Kenny Beckford is redefining the roles of black characters on screen.

The fourth-year film and television student is the first black undergraduate to direct a thesis film since 2018. In his upcoming comedy “Long Dance,” Beckford presents the vulnerability of black masculinity through the history of a high school student trying to hide his anxiety about losing his virginity, he says. Initially starting out as an actor, Beckford said he moved into film to create roles for black youth that were previously unavailable to him.

“When I was seven or eight, I was auditioning for a nerdy character on the dark side,” Beckford said. “I always felt like in TV and film, there was this idea that you could either go to one side of the goofy, funny spectrum, or the very charismatic, attractive character. I really wanted to find the middle ground between that because I think it gives more depth to black characters as a whole.

The film follows an anxious Wayne as he expresses his apprehension over losing his virginity the night of his high school prom, said Beckford. Reflecting on his own personal experiences, Beckford said conversations he had in high school about sexual pressures often made him feel uncomfortable and forced him to portray a sense of false confidence around the subject in order to get away with it. to integrate.

“There’s this conversation about why we feel the need to speak competitively about sexuality and our experiences,” Beckford said. “It’s a normal thing for a teenager to not feel comfortable wanting (to have) sexual experiences.”

In writing the character of Wayne, Beckford said he wanted to create a figure who struggles with the same sexual expectations that most teenagers do, but who is ultimately able to have an open conversation about his personal insecurities rather than hiding them. . The vulnerability of young black men in particular is rarely portrayed on screen, Beckford said, and he hopes the film will show young viewers that they are not alone in this experience and can create a sense of normalcy. around sex-related anxiety.

“Long Dance” attempts to move away from the norm of black media by depicting a more everyday experience, rather than being burdened with themes of trauma and injustice, Beckford said. For the lead actress and Anecia Forbes, a fourth-year communications and sociology student, playing Wayne’s love interest. Sarah felt very close to home.because she was able to draw on her own personal experiences to prepare for the role, she said. Being able to portray a character that resonated with her early relationships in high school, Forbes said, was what particularly drew her to the film because it presents a story that is often not told from the perspective of the black community. The prom, for example, is a common experience that most high school students encounter, but is often only depicted on screen from a white lens, she says.

The classic coming-of-age story isn’t uncommon in movies, Forbes said, but young, black love is rarely highlighted by the entertainment industry. Recounting her first exposure to movies as a child, Forbes said the trope of the girl falling in love was prevalent in the media, but there were only a handful of young black girls who experienced it. on screen in POC’s unsaturated entertainment industry. She said having a creative team made up of people of color is very meaningful because representation in the media cannot exist without their voices being heard.

“I don’t think the entertainment industry will do justice if everything is just produced and shown from a culture or a lens,” Forbes said. “When there are different people with different backgrounds and different perspectives on life, that’s when the entertainment industry really flourishes.”

Beckford’s former classmate, third-year film and television student Christopher Jordan, said he always joked about being in Beckford’s movies and finally got that opportunity as as producer of “Long Dance”. Having a student thesis film made up of mostly people of color was very important to the cast and crew, Jordan said, because it was an integral opportunity for representation that isn’t always seen predominately on the campus.

“We’ve had a lot of different people from different backgrounds come in and help Kenny realize his vision,” Jordan said. “It was really very stimulating to put people like that on screen.

During his four years in UCLA’s film program, Beckford said he didn’t get the opportunity to work on black-led movies, so when it was finally his turn to be in the director’s chair, he prioritized having as many people of color on his set as possible. . Beckford said he hopes to be a resource for the new class of filmmakers looking to see themselves represented both on screen and behind the camera. By writing stories inspired by his own experiences, Beckford said he took responsibility for providing the on-screen portrayals he wanted to grow.

“Representation in films is very rare, so when we have the opportunity, I want to make sure that I raise all the different types of communities,” Beckford said. “It was just helpful for me to understand that I wanted to write and do roles for the kid like me that weren’t there before.”