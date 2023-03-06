Why Alice in Wonderland actress Mia Wasikowska left Hollywood





During the 2010s, Mia Wasikowska was one of those actresses who continually landed roles on the big screen. The Australian star rose to fame in the United States thanks to his starring role in Tim Burton’s 2010 film Alice in Wonderlandwho got the treatment away via 2016 Alice through the looking glass. From there, she’s moved back and forth between mainstream and independent films and seemingly retreated from the limelight in recent years. Now Wasikowska explains her decision to move away from Hollywood. Studio and independent projects have kept the actress busy over the past decade, as she took on the role of Jane Eyre starred in the Oscar-nominated comedy-drama The kids are fine and played a key role in Guillermo Del Toro crimson woodpecker. But after finishing Alice through the looking glass, which became a flop, Mia Wasikowska decided to stick with smaller feature films shot in Australia. The 33-year-old actress shared IndieWire that a sense of isolation from his home country played into his decision to leave Los Angeles: I didn’t entirely like the lifestyle of going back to back. I felt really disconnected from any larger community. i had been doing it since i was 17, well more like 15, but i really worked a lot from 17, i spent 10 to 15, completely like, new city, new country, all three months, and it’s like starting school all over again every few months. Especially when you’re younger, when you don’t have that base, I found it really hard. At the same time, maybe if the gain is good and you feel really good doing it, then that’s ok, but I didn’t, so I wanted to establish that for myself on a personal level and having more of a sense of a place where I belong that’s not just on a film set that wraps up every few weeks. Now that she’s in her 30s, it seems the star is very focused on her personal pleasure. She clearly still has a passion for acting, but just wants her journey to be more progressive compared to the constant grind that comes with Hollywood. While her recent roles have seen her delve into the “perky psychopath” trope in movies like Maps to the Stars, Crimson Peak, And The devil all the time his last role in the Australian drama blue back is more inspiring. It sees her playing the adult version of a young girl who befriends a wild blue groper and makes it her mission to protect the ecosystem from destruction. The film premiered in Australia earlier this year and currently 72% reviews on Rotten Tomatoes. We may not see Mia Wasikowska in too many mainstream projects in the US these days, but she still seems to be hugely popular with Australian audiences. With that, one has to wonder if she would ever consider returning to Tinseltown at some point. On this notion, she said: I’m pretty happy. If I can have the best of both worlds, which is to dive in and out of it once in a while, I would be really happy, but I would never be in this place where I was just on a treadmill. I want to do more things in life than be in a trailer. It’s great, and there are a lot of good things, [but] the perception of it is quite different from the reality and it did not suit me as a person. You can really lose perspective because you are being treated quite strangely. When that’s your only reality, it’s pretty weird. Mia Wasikowska is indeed fortunate to have the opportunity to “dive in and out” of acting projects and still have a stable footing in the business. If there’s any role Wasikowska regrets not playing, it’s the Oscar-nominated film. Carol. She explained that because filming for the LGBT romance was pushed back, she took crimson woodpecker. This led to Rooney Mara replaces her , and she ended up being nominated for Best Supporting Actress at the Oscars. But Wasikowska seems to understand the realities of the business and is clearly living her best life away from Hollywood. Be sure to check out our Movie releases 2023 just in case the star does something that finds its way to the mainstream. And in case you fancy re-watching his Alice in Wonderland movies, you can stream them using a Disney+ subscription.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cinemablend.com/movies/why-alice-in-wonderland-actress-mia-wasikowska-stepped-away-from-hollywood The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos