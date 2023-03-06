Chori Chori Chupke Chupke: Bollywood celebrities who opted for secret weddings without any buzz | Bollywood





More and more celebrities seem to be following the popular trend of keeping their weddings a secret and suddenly surprising their fans by sharing photos on social media. Here is a dekko to the most recent Swara Bhaskar Actress Swara Bhasker, who is always a pleasant surprise, recently revealed her marriage to political activist and leader Fahad Ahmad. The two secretly tied the knot in court under the Special Marriage Act. It was their shared interest in activism that brought Bhasker and Ahmad together at a protest and they immediately clicked. Ahmed, 31, from Bareilly, was a student leader when they met and is currently the state chairman of Samajwadi Yuvjan Sabha, a youth wing of the Samajwadi party in Maharashtra. Following their court wedding, Bhasker posted a sweet film on her social media accounts detailing the development of their relationship from that of friends to newlyweds. Maanvi Gagroo A month ago, actor Maanvi Gagroo revealed his engagement. However, no one expected the wedding to take place so soon and the photos posted on Insta by Gagroo surprised his fans and how. She got married to Kumar Varun who is also a well-known comedian, writer and host. He is popularly known for the comedy web series Chacha Vidhayak Hamare and for hosting Kvizzing With The Comedians with other comedians and subsequently creating a YouTube channel in March 2022 specifically for this community. Varun, who was born in Jamshedpur, spent the majority of his early years in Bihar before moving to Delhi at the age of 12. Devoleena Bhattacharjee Actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee has confirmed her marriage by posting photos on her Instagram with husband Shanawaz Shaikh. Shortly after the announcement, questions about the man’s identity surfaced on social media, and as photos from the ceremony continued to surface on occasion, interest from followers grew. Later it emerged that the groom was none other than his personal trainer. According to reports, Shaikh is from Mumbai and the couple dated for a long time before getting married in a courtroom, followed by a private celebration amidst family and friends. Ask Abrol Chak of! Daughter Tanya Abrol was one of many people who preferred an intimate wedding to a big party, which was held on February 9. Even though she married her longtime partner Aashish Verma, the news of the wedding surprised her admirers, who showered her photos. with compliments and good wishes. Abrol met Aashish, who is an IT professional at a party when their mutual friends suggested they should consider dating. The two got married after being a couple for a year. Chitrachi Rawat Just a week before Tanya’s wedding, actor Chitrashi Rawat, best known for his role in Shah Rukh Khans Chak De India, married the love of a lifetime, actor Dhruvaditya Bhagwanani. For those unaffected, the couple first met while filming Premmayee, in which he played the role of her boyfriend, and from there began an 11-year relationship that grew. ended with a wedding. Their marriage also attracted a lot of attention as it turned into a reunion for the cast of Chak De India!, which included Shilpa Shukla, Vidya Malvade, Tanya Abrol among others.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/entertainment/bollywood/chori-chori-chupke-chupke-bollywood-celebs-who-opted-for-secret-weddings-without-any-buzz-101678091088796.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos