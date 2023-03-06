‘The Last of Us’: Troy Baker on James, David and playing Joel in the game

SPOILER ALERT: This interview contains spoilers for Episode 8 of “The Last of Us”, now airing on HBO Max.

Troy Baker has been at the center of the “Last of Us” universe for a decade. The esteemed comedian originated the role of grizzly survivalist Joel Miller in the 2013 game and its 2020 sequel.

When the HBO series adaptation was announced, Baker didn’t expect to be a part of it. “If there had been a role for me, I would have been happy. But otherwise, I was completely happy to just be a watcher for this one,” he says. Fortunately, co-showrunner Neil Druckmann , who is also the game’s co-creator, had a role in mind for him.

Baker navigates in Episode 8, “When We’re in Need,” as James, the right-hand man of cannibalistic cult leader David (Scott Shepherd). Talk to Variety ahead of the episode’s premiere, Baker opened up about his thoughts on Pedro Pascal’s performance as Joel and what it was like to take on a new role.

When did you first find out you would be on the show and how did you feel about being cast as James?

neil and [co-showrunner Craig Mazin] had been incredibly kind. It was an unexpected surprise. And I was graciously welcomed to the table of this extended family that we have now.

Neil came up to me like, “Man, we’ve got a role for you” I’m like, “No shit!” He said, “Dude, you gotta play James!” And I’m like, ‘Oh my God, man… who is James? And it was like, “Oh, that’s my mate! I have, I have, I have.

I thought I was going to have an extra role. And then I got the script, and I was like, “Oh, there’s meat here.” Pardon the joke. I had this opportunity to challenge myself. I became very adept at walking onto a performance capture stage and playing within that environment; boxing in this ring, if you will. It’s something that, even though I’ve done it before on camera, it’s still like, how does that translate? Can I do this? And I was guided with love not only by Neil and Craig, but by all of our cast members, all of our crew members who worked so hard for this.

For me, the challenge was obvious: I don’t want to play a villain. So how do I make sure this guy isn’t a bad guy? And for me, we are all the heroes of our own story. For me, we are living the story of James. “The Last of Us” is the story of James. This is a very short story! So what I wanted to do was find some level of truth and empathy for him. And if I can make you care for him a little, it makes you hate him even more.

When you played Joel in the game, he was such a fierce protector of Ellie, who was played by Ashley Johnson. What was it like being on the other side and chasing her?

That was probably my biggest challenge, not being in protective mode for Ellie. Here’s what’s so cool about Bella [Ramsey]: From my point of view, I had such a cherished relationship with Ashley Johnson and with the character of Ellie for so long, that I naturally want to take on this role. What Bella teaches you quickly, especially in this episode, is that there is absolutely no protection needed. Bella and Ellie are incredibly fierce, skilled, talented, and powerful people. That’s the threat James sees. He is a pragmatist.

He wants to be David’s right-hand man, because he recognizes that David is the devil. It is better to be the right hand of the devil than on the wrong side of him. Meet Ellie, who is clearly capable, resourceful and brilliant. It’s something that James is not. More importantly, as David says, Ellie has a violent heart. That’s something James doesn’t have – if you watch he’ll shoot the horse to stop Ellie from going any further, but when it comes to shooting and killing her he can’t. TO DO. And it’s not because David said “Don’t kill the girl”. It’s because he can’t bring himself to kill someone.

And then you get a neck meat cleaver.

In the neck ! I give a lot of credit to our special effects team. I can’t wait to post these photos this weekend to say, “That’s what I’ve been through!” They called it a blood bladder. I remembered this quote from “Interview With the Vampire”, when Tom Cruise’s character says, “It gets cold so fast, doesn’t it?” And that’s the case ! I think I’ve had eight wardrobe changes. This day was great.

How does it feel to see Pedro play the role that has been so close to you for a decade?

I’m a fan of him as an actor. He does this thing where he’s so confident in his understanding of the character that it lets him sit comfortably in his own belief. He does everything on the razor’s edge. There is nothing wild. If you look at all of his choices, they’re so minimal, and because of that, they’re profound. And that makes Joel, in many ways, more dangerous.

There’s a physicality he brought to that that we couldn’t have done in the game. When you’re stitching yourself up with bullets and shivs, you can’t be like, “Ow, my hand still hurts.” But then on the show, you could say “I broke my hand and it’s bruised,” and it stays with him for months. For me, it’s something that helps ground the story and introduce it in a very tangible way to a whole new audience.

What do you think of the changes made to the game?

For someone who has spent as much time with this franchise as I have, there is something in every episode where I learned something new. What this show has proven is that this is a much bigger story than what we originally conceived.

If Season 2 stays true to Joel’s story from the second game, how do you think fans will react?

I hope it’s the same. Because it will show that we did the story justice. It’s very similar to the ending of “Part I”. Love it or hate it – if you have an opinion on that, then we’ve done our job. In the future, there will be more moments like this that you can struggle with.

This interview has been edited and condensed.