Every actor who has earned more than $100 million for a single movie

Actors’ salaries keep rising over time, but only four actors have earned $100 million for a single movie. When it comes to how much money actors make, movie stars are often paid more than anyone involved in the production. That’s because stars are bankable, as some actors have guaranteed audiences, which means even poorly received films could be hugely successful with the right person in the lead role.

Many actors demand minimum wage, and a large portion of a successful film’s budget goes to its casting. Hollywood’s biggest stars often don’t work for less than $20m a shot while Daniel Craig was paid $100m for two Knives out suites. It has become increasingly popular in Hollywood for stars to get points back, which means they earn a percentage of the film’s gross, which has led to astronomical salaries of more than $100 million for a single movie. Here are the four actors who have achieved this feat.

Will Smith

Since the 1990s, Will Smith has been one of the highest paid actors of all time, consistently earning between $40 million and $80 million per movie. Smith collects checks for $40 million once or twice a year, and even for King Richard, a film that had a budget of just $50 million, Smith was paid $40 million. The actor earned a relatively modest $5 million for men in blackthen $20 million plus 10% of box office gross for Men in Black II (via IB time), which would have totaled around $64 million based on the film’s $445 million box office gross (via box office mojo).

It’s unclear how much his initial salary was and how much the return points were, but Smith earned $100 million for Men in Black 3 (via THR). He probably had a deal similar to the one he made for Men in Black II. If Smith had his standard starting salary of $40 million, 10% of the $654 million box office gross (via box office mojo) would be just over $60 million, and together those amounts would hit the $100 million mark. But Men in Black 3 missed an opportunity for his franchise to tell a better story, it didn’t matter when it came to Smith’s salary.

Sam Worthington

Sam Worthington was completely unknown when he was cast as Jake Sully in Avatar in the 2000s, and while his salary for that movie hasn’t been disclosed, it probably wasn’t much given the low profile of an actor he was at the time. However, he was not James Cameron’s first choice. Although actors earning over $100 million for a role is an almost impossible historic achievement, Matt Damon nearly crushed that figure and earned almost $300 million for a single performance. Cameron offered Damon 10% of Avatars box office gross to play Sully, but due to his commitment to the Thick headed frankness, Damon was forced to refuse Avatar.

Damon’s scheduling conflict resulted in Worthington earning a bigger salary than almost every other actor. However, it wasn’t until the second movie that he got the big check, and while it still wasn’t close to Damon’s initial offer, Worthington joined the $100 million club for Avatar: The Way of the Water. Unsurprisingly, the sequel became a huge hit, and while it didn’t come close to the first Avatar’With nearly $3 billion in box office receipts, it still grossed over $2 billion. That means Worthington’s $10 million salary plus 5% of box office gross (via GQ India), earned him at least $110 million.

Tom Cruise

Tom Cruise has been a bankable star for five different decades, as fans flocked to cinemas to see him as early as 1986 in the thrilling and spectacular directed by Tony Scott. Superior gun. The following, Top Gun: Maverick helped the 2022 box office recovery from the pandemic, as it grossed nearly $1.5 billion worldwide (via box office mojo). The original film is about fighter pilots, and the relationship between the pilots was as gripping as the in-flight action, and Top Gun: Maverick repeated this formula. While fairly derivative of the original film, it was a refreshing change of pace for 2020s blockbusters.

As legacy sequels that arrive decades after the original film are growing in popularity, Top Gun: Maverick was the one no one really asked for. Still, it became a shocking success, earning even more than any Marvel movie released in 2022. As the film grossed nearly $1.5 billion, Cruise’s salary for Top Gun: Maverick was over $100 million, as his deal included a percentage of box office gross. As if that wasn’t already one of the highest salaries an actor has ever earned for a single film, Cruise also received $13 million upfront, which was well below the standard salary of Cruise (via Business Intern).

Keanu Reeves

Keanu Reeves’ career trajectory would be like a roller coaster if charted, as he was a hugely bankable star in the 80s, 90s and early 2000s, but his stardom plummeted a bit after that. It’s only John Wick: Chapter 2 that he regained that bankable reputation, but after that he became massively in demand again and gained a huge reputation as “internet boyfriend.” But neither he nor anyone else will ever reach the salaries paid to him for the first two Matrix sequels, 70% of which Reeves donated to cancer research.

Not including the later sequel, The Matrix ResurrectionsReeves made a total of $250 million for the original Matrix trilogy (via men’s health). According Giant monster robot, Reeves took home $45 million for the first film, leaving $205 million remaining. It is not known how much he did singularly for The Matrix Reloaded And The matrix revolutions, especially since the two films were made back-to-back, but he earned over $200 million for both of them. That averages over $100 million per movie, and since both movies were released in 2003, Reeves earned that $200 million in just one year.

