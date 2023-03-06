Entertainment
Adelaide Festival actor Aleh Sidorchyk apologizes for indecently touching a passenger on a flight to Australia
An Adelaide Festival actor claims he has no recollection of inappropriately touching a female passenger multiple times while she was sleeping during his international flight to Australia.
Key points:
- Aleh Sidorchyk traveled to Australia to perform at the Adelaide Festival
- He pleaded guilty to indecently touching a woman sitting next to him on the plane
- Magistrate dismissed Sidorchykhas claims with no recollection of his actions
The exiled Belarusian actor will have to stay in Adelaide for another month as he searches for medical reports to try to prove he has no memory of his crime.
Aleh Sidorchyk, 61, pleaded guilty in Adelaide Magistrates’ Court to committing an act of indecency on another person without their consent on a Malaysia Airlines flight on Sunday February 26.
The Belarusian actor who was traveling to Adelaide to star in the Dogs of Europe production put his hand on the woman’s upper thigh several times as she slept in her seat next to him on the plane.
The court heard the victim believed the touching was sexualized and felt uncomfortable and scared as flight attendants helped her move seats on the plane.
Sidorchyk apologized to his victim through a letter, saying he was “very embarrassed” by his actions on the plane.
“I am very sorry and I blame myself for having caused your fears and I beg you to forgive me,” the court heard through an interpreter.
Sidorchyk’s lawyer, Tony Kerin, told the court his client had no recollection of the event due to the 36 hours he had been on the flights, his post-traumatic stress disorder and the drinks he had consumed before and during the flight.
He asked the court to spare his client a conviction for the crime.
“His reminder wakes up and the seat next to him was empty,” Mr. Kerin said.
But magistrate Ben Sales said he did not accept that Sidorchyk had no recollection of his “criminal behaviour” and said it seemed a convenient excuse for him to leave the country on Tuesday morning as planned.
“I haven’t heard anything that makes me think he has no memory of those events,” he said.
“It is not lost on me that if the defendant travels abroad he would be in a position, even within the next 24 hours, where there could be someone vulnerable sitting next to him on a long-haul international flight.
“I don’t accept that post-traumatic stress disorder and three whiskeys are erasing his memory of fully conscious willful acts done recklessly about consent.
“This is a kind of underhanded behavior with sexual overtones committed against a woman who is obviously asleep and I am deeply troubled by your client’s failure as I see him struggling against his motivation.”
Magistrate Sale said he was considering jailing Sidorchyk and asked his lawyer if he wanted an adjournment to get more detailed instructions and medical reports to back up his claims.
“I think it’s just the easy way out,” he said.
“It just seems like a convenient ploy not to deal with it, so unless I hear more explanation, I’m going to convict him on the basis that I really haven’t heard any plausible explanation for his offense and that he showed very little insight.”
The case was adjourned for a month so that Sidorchyk’s lawyer could request medical reports on his mental health.
The exiled Belarusian actor has lived in London since around 2011, when the opposition government he supported lost the election.
The court heard that he had been a political prisoner, had been beaten by guards and had lost two sons.
Following Sidorchyk’s indictment, he was replaced in the Adelaide Festival production, with the season ending on Monday night.
The court heard his accommodation would not be extended beyond Tuesday, so he will have to report to Hindley Street Police Station twice a week as part of his bail deal.
The case returns to court next month.
