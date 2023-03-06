Entertainment
Athiya Shetty, Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Sara Ali Khan and Mouni Roy at Flaunt-Inspired Sets
Get inspired by Malaika Arora, Mouni Roy, Karisma Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and Athiya Shetty for Holi 2023 outfits.
Holi 2023: From sweatpants to mini skirts, denim shorts to midi dresses, take notes from Athiya Shetty, Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Sara Ali Khan and Mouni Roy
HOLIDAYS 2023:Holi awaits us at the next bend in the road. And you still wondering what to wear? What if we told you to be glamorous, like our Bollywood celebrities? Wherever the divas go, whether it’s a festival, wedding, or brunch, they’ve served us major style goals with their sartorial choices. So why not look for inspiration for Holi outfits too?
After all, our favorite celebrities have set the trend for wearing pristine white outfits for the festival of color. So we have collected some stylish looks from the divas, which you can add to your favorites. From sweatpants to mini skirts, denim shorts to midi dresses, take notes from these Bollywood celebrities:
Athiya Shetty
If your vibe is cool and laid-back, take inspiration from Athiya Shetty’s white ensemble. It featured a white hoodie and matching drawstring track pants. She kept her hair up and ditched all makeup. You can choose to add sunglasses and look chic.
Karisma Kapoor
Karisma Kapoor has always impressed everyone with her fashion sense. Take a look at her light and elegant midi dress. The loose silhouette adds a carefree look that can be an ideal look for Holi. You can tie your hair in a half bun and wear funky flip flops to complete the look.
Malaika Arora
Keep it hot and sexy like Malaika Arora. She showed off her mid-riff with a white crop top with angel sleeves. She paired the look with white denim shorts and the results are just stunning. Add sunglasses, add a sneaker and you’re ready to kill Holi.
Sarah Ali Khan
Sara Ali Khan is the poster for an ethnic play. She wore a white chikankari kurti and paired it with matching straight pants with embroidery and lace detailing. The dupatta added a touch of elegance to her white ensemble. Up the glam quotient of this Holi with a traditional embroidered kurti set and accessorize your look with oxidized jewelry.
Mouni Roy
If you want to channel your inner diva, opt for a white top and skirt like Mouni Roy. While she wore a sheer off-the-shoulder blouse, you can add a tank top and pair it with a chic white mini skirt.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
