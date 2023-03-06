Creed III is one of Hollywood’s best homages to anime

Creed III is now taking over theaters and breaking all sorts of records for the franchise with its opening weekend, and also happens to have Hollywood’s best tribute to the world of anime and manga so far. now ! There have been countless live-action manga and anime adaptations produced in the past, but many of them have missed the mark in some key areas. There’s just one seemingly impossible mountain to climb when it comes to capturing the spirit of anime in a live-action setting, but it’s certainly not when you look at how director Michael B. Jordan is capable of succeeding.

There are the obvious shoutouts to his favorite anime projects that Jordan has been emphasizing through his interviews leading up to the movie’s release, and that’s further extended with full cameos with naruto And Lupine on the 3rd posters seen in Adonis Creed’s childhood bedroom, but that’s not where the heart of the tribute lies. Creed III manages to scream anime by managing to project the spirit of an action anime itself.

(Photo: MGM/Shuisha)

How does Creed III pay homage to anime?

Creed III reflects a lot of what makes the Rocky franchise so successful. Taking a bit of Rocky III and Rocky V for its mixed history, Creed III sees Adonis Creed (director Michael B. Jordan) return to the boxing world when childhood friend Damian Anderson (Jonathan Majors) is released from prison and immediately demands a shot at the world title. But while it definitely lines up with the other Rocky movies, it’s also its own thing that anime fans will recognize.

This story of a brother-turned-greatest-enemy is something action anime fans can probably point to as a theme we’ve seen many times, and the usual response is that the hero character has to take them down. to save them from themselves. It’s pretty much the same case here, and that’s just the story itself. There are tons of visual nods to the anime production not just in the fights (which feature meaningful close-ups of the eyes, fists, and slowdowns during dramatic punches), but in the way of which Adonis must go beyond his own limits.

It’s a very emotional story at its core, and never loses sight of Adonis’ journey opening up to his emotions in order to reach a new “level” so to speak. This is especially seen in the final fight, which is the ultimate tribute to Jordan’s anime passions. It has the grandeur of a final battle between anime rivals, with a big enough stage (of Dodger Stadium) to do it. But then it goes the extra mile as Jordan amps up this movie with those anime flavors.

Little moments like Adonis and Damian seeing themselves younger during the fight, bigger moments like imagining being trapped in a prison cell, and Adonis even gets a “Super Saiyan” moment by standing up for a count of ten (and the the music starts at the right time, you know anime fans are buzzing) and getting ready for the final rounds. But while those are noticeable, that’s not what makes it a great homage.

Which makes Creed III a fantastic homage to the anime is the fact that it still manages to be a great movie while injecting all of those over-the-top elements. It never once feels cartoonish in the way it integrates its anime, and that’s often the biggest flaw when adapting a manga or anime to the screen. Because the rest of the film’s story is grounded in its world, it’s allowed to have those more theatrical moments through the perspective of Adonis and Damien.

It manages to capture what makes anime and manga such a powerful medium for fans, and Michael B. Jordan brought it perfectly to the screens here. Maybe he can get a full live-action anime adaptation next? But what did you think of Creed III anime tributes? Let us know all your thoughts on this in the comments! You can even contact me directly about all things anime and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!