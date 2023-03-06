Tom Sizemore Recalls ‘Speed ​​Kills’ Co-Star John Travolta – The Hollywood Reporter





John Travolta remembered his speed kills co-star Tom Sizemore on social media, calling the actor – who died on Friday at 61 – an “excellent character actor”. The two worked together on the 2018 crime drama, which also starred Jennifer Esposito, Kellan Lutz and James Remar and was directed by Jodi Scurfield. “I found him to be an excellent character actor,” Travolta wrote in an Instagram story on Saturday. “He knew exactly what he was doing. I really enjoyed the experience of working with him. He will be missed.” Sizemore, best known for his appearances in 90s and early 2000s action movies like Heat, Black Hawk Down And Pearl Harbor, as well as the Oscar winner Saving Private Ryandied Friday of complications from a stroke and brain aneurysm at his home in Los Angeles on February 18. He was hospitalized in the intensive care unit at Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center and in a coma until last week, when his rep Charles Lago announced the doctor had determined there was ‘no hope left’. in his case and that his family would be making end-of-life decisions. Travolta was one of many former Sizemore co-stars to remember the true romance actor since his hospitalization and death. Her Heat co-star Danny Trejo, as well as A matter of degrees co-star Wendell Pierce, also shared their own condolences on social media over the past week. “Handsome man God has called another hero,” Trejo wrote, alongside a photo of him, Sizemore and other Heat stars like Robert De Niro, Jon Voight and Val Kilmer. “One of my first movies was with Tom Sizemore. A bon vivant and a great actor. God bless him,” Pierce wrote in a tweet February 28. On Sunday, De Niro’s rep also shared a statement from the actor with THR, saying, “I am so sorry to hear of Tom’s passing. It was [a] wonderful actor, and I had a lot of affection for him. Director and actor Benny Safdie recalled reading Sizemore’s painting for Uncut Gems, which he directed with his brother Josh, as Arno, which ultimately went to Eric Bogosian. “He improvised with the actor next to him (despite not being in the scene), sometimes making up new plot details,” Safdie said of Sizemore. “It made an entirely predictable experience unpredictable.” In 2015, Sizemore read the part of Bagosians at a table read for Gems. He improvised with the actor next to him (despite them not being in the scene), sometimes inventing new plot details, it made for an entirely predictable experience that was unpredictable. RIP pic.twitter.com/4AGaE6rF71 — SAFDIE (@JOSH_BENNY) March 4, 2023 Maeve Quinlan, to whom Sizemore was married from 1996 to 1999, also sent her “prayers” to her family and her two surviving sons, Jayden and Jagger, on Friday. “May God hold you in the palm of his hand, give you strength and bless you both.” My deepest condolences to the entire Sizemore family.

In particular, my thoughts and prayers are with Tom’s two sons, Jayden and Jagger. May God hold you in the palm of his hand, give you strength and bless you both.#tomsizemore #rip #tomsizemorerip — Maeve Quinlan (@maevequinlan) March 4, 2023

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/movies/movie-news/tom-sizemore-speed-kills-john-travolta-tribute-1235341520/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos