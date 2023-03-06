There are plenty of challenging real estate areas that should keep professionals up at night, but as long as America continues to watch Netflix, Paramount+ and Hulu, studios should be a relatively safe asset class.

We imagine that’s the thinking behind Hackman Capital Partners’ announcement last week that they were pumping around $1 billion to spruce up the 55-acre Radford Studio Center in Los Angeles.

Parts of the studio are very outdated, Radford Studio Center president Michael Klausman said in a statement. What they did was keep facilities up to date and replace outdated spaces with the modern sound stages and production facilities demanded by today’s content creators.

The plan will add an additional 1 million square feet of sound stages as well as production and office facilities; And, according to a study by the LA County Economic Development Corporation, the project is expected to generate $5.5 billion in annual revenue (plus 8,070 jobs) once operational.

It’s been an interesting week in Southern California real estate in many ways.

Hillwood Development Company (owned by Ross Perot Jr.) spent $543.7 million to acquire Auto Club Speedway at NASCAR’s San Bernardino. (The 633-acre property includes a two-mile racetrack and can hold 122,000 fans.)

Will cars continue to drive?

While Hillwood and NASCAR did not return calls from trade observers, NASCAR told fans the race held a week ago would be the last at the stadium. Additionally, CBRE announced that 364 acres on the site are earmarked for a major logistics development called Speedway Commerce Center. So, goodbye, racing cars. Hello, big industrial tenant.

It’s understandable that manufacturing and logistics are where the smart money would go, the numbers keep skyrocketing! Last week, CO also learned that Positive investments sold Gifford Business Park, a 156,717 square foot industrial site in the Inland Empire, for $26 million to MIG Real Estate. That was 23% more than what Positive was paying for the site just 17 months ago!

Beautiful, beautiful rental

You always feel lifted when you hear about new big deals that have crossed the finish line, and there were a few big ones in the past week.

In Miami, the famous New York restaurant Avra Estiatorio opens its second location in South Florida 15,000 square foot compound at Newgard Development Groups Lofty condo development in Brickell. (Speaking of Brickell, Mexican developer Menesse International spent $6 million to purchase 1870 Brickell Avenue from the Carlos Saenz Family Trust, securing one of the last vacant sites along Brickell Avenue.)

Even more intriguingly, Parisian club Laprouse (which was founded in 1766 and has hosted such luminaries as Victor Hugo, Mile Zola, Honor de Balzac, Colette and Marcel Proust over the centuries) has decided that his american debut is scheduled to take place at the Bal Harbor Shops north of Miami Beach.

And, despite the fact that the state of Florida was how shall we say? less than hospitable at BlackRock (last winter, in a crisis of anti-revival spite, the Florida State Treasury deleted BlackRock as manager of some of the state’s investments), the company nevertheless renewed its lease of 5,103 square feet at Nuveens 701 Brickell. (More on ESG in a moment.)

There were also good leases in New York.

STV, a construction, architecture, contracting and engineering company, takes 65,248 square feet at the Empire State Building; Insurance axis has secured a lease of 40,240 square feet To 1166 Avenue of the Americas; Temasek, a Singapore sovereign wealth fund, renewed and expanded his 26,062 square foot office on the seventh floor of the Seagram Building; British private equity firm Hg took 14,000 square feet at the Grace Building; the law firm Binder & Schwartz is move to 8,496 square feet at 675 Third Avenue; and, finally, the NYPD renewed its 42,179 square foot lease at 45 Nevins Street in Brooklyn and seized another 17,862 square feet of office space (plus 6,900 square feet of parking) at 188 West 230th Street in the Bronx. (The NYPD might have a pretty good real estate sense. Market sluggish or not, the Bronx held on surprisingly well.)

As for less sunny news

It may take a real estate professional to appreciate the fact that a significant portion of the pain on Twitter (not to mention a huge amount of internal drama) relates to the fact that the social media company has expanded its footprint over the fat years.

Now that things are lightened up in tech (but not so much in the rest of the economy), there’s been a lot of speculation about what will happen with Twitter’s massive desktop engagements. In December, there were reports that the company had simply stopped paying rentand a month later its owners in the UK and San Francisco sued.

This week, we got more definitive answers about the state of real estate from Twitter in New York, which is trying to sublet it.

Some 200,000 square feet of space To Both 245 West 17th Street and 249 West 17th Street have been put on the market, which begs the question: what will Twitter’s presence be even in New York if it manages to get rid of all that space? (Twitter did not return CO calls.)

It’s a scary question. But far less nerve-wracking than what another tenant real estate pullback would mean for the Washington, D.C. market.

Were talking about the federal government.

About 363,500 federal workers are employed in the district, but in a scene from The Last of Us, there are government offices still empty scattered around the capital with 2020 calendars on the walls. The General Services Administration (GSA) leases some 43 million square feet of space, and the fact that a significant portion of it sits unused should be of concern.

The private sector is slowly backing away, said Lucy Kitchin, who leads Transwesterns government services advisory group. But the feds aren’t back, and that has serious implications for transit and transportation, retail, and eventually it will have tax implications for DC.

The GSA only signed one lease in the fourth quarter of 2022. And, if the GSA decided to bite the bullet and really shrink its office space, it would certainly make the Districts bleak tax revenue projections much worse. (At least there was some rental activity in our nation’s capital, with The Disabled American Veterans signing of a 19,500 square foot lease on Franklin Square.)

There was also other less than rosy news outside of DC.

Other faults occurred last week. Blackstone defaulted on a $562 million bond from owner-backed Finnish properties Sponda Oy oy vey!

Years of disputes between its owners send the legendary Flatiron Building at the auction block next week. (In fact, the auction could literally take place on the steps of the New York County Courthouse!)

And housing starts across the country fell in the first month of the year. Last week, the Dodge Construction Network reported a drop of 27% in the monetary value of construction costs from December to January. (Although Dodge was quick to say not to jump to too many conclusions. January’s housing starts decline shouldn’t be seen as the start of a cyclical downturn in the industry, a said Richard Branch, Dodges chief economist.Numerous megaprojects have started in recent months, obscuring the underlying trend in construction activity.While some construction sectors will face strains over the next few months, year, current fundamentals point to an industry that is fairly well positioned to weather the storm.)

Let’s talk ESG

Florida’s ruthless attack on ESG is beginning to find reinforcements in other parts of government.

Last Wednesday, the US Senate passed a bill to spill Biden administration rule allowing the US Department of Labor to consider ESG in its investment decisions in workers’ retirement funds. (It was a relatively slim margin of victory, and President Biden would have to veto the bill.)

There is also a growing backlash against certain ESG-related ideas. In the UK, 15 Minute Cities are to be attacked as dystopian and a elaborate plot this is somehow connected to Nazi-occupied Poland. (Seriously, don’t ask us to connect the dots on this piece of histrionics.)

Yet ESG and DEI remain critically important issues in commercial real estate.

Nearly three years ago, when the country erupted in protest over the murder of George Floyd, many businesses vowed to diversify.

CO decided to examine their background, and the results were somewhat mixed. Likewise, the New York Times looked at the top 112,000 US developers and found that approximately 111,000 of them were owned by white people.

Additionally, women left the workforce disproportionately at the onset of COVID-19 (about 2 million women in total).

A positive story is that the number has largely rebounded. When it comes to women in CRE specifically, many women who eventually left their jobs in 2020 opted to join competing companies or start their own, according to Dionna Johnson Sallis, director of DEI for Ferguson Partners.

And you can see examples of grit and determination everywhere at big companies, like Newmark, which just named Elizabeth Hart as head of North American leasing (she spoke to CO here) to smaller operations like Alexis McSweens Bottom Line Construction and Development. Mc Sween is a true success story she rose out of poverty as a child to start Bottom Line and was named New York Female Entrepreneur of the Year Award by the Small Business Administration in 2020.

All things to think about this month. (March is Women’s History Month.)

See you next week!