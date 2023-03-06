Madhuri Dixit photobombs the photo of Dia Mirza with Diana Penty, Sophie Choudry | Bollywood





Dia Mirza, Diana Penty, Madhuri Dixit and Sophie Choudry were among those who attended John Legend and Rajakumari’s concert in Mumbai on Saturday. John Legend and Rajakumari performed in Mumbai as part of the Walkers and Co Tour in India. Now, Dia has shared a candid photo from the night, which has none other than Madhuri photobombing her. Read also : Dia Mirza shares a beautiful wedding video on her second anniversary. look here The photo shows Dia between Diana and Sophie as the trio pose for a photo during the concert. Madhuri is seen having a drink a few feet away from them in the background. Sharing the photo on her Instagram stories, Dia wrote, My girls @dianapenty @sophiechoudry and what a beautiful photobomb @madhuridixitnene. Dia Mirza shared photos from Saturday’s concert on Instagram Stories. While Dia wore a beige dress, Madhuri wore what appeared to be a pale pink formal outfit. Dia was also accompanied by her husband Vaibhav Rekhi and shared a selfie with him. She captioned it, Rendez-vous nocturne. Natasha Dalal and Dr. Shriram Nene were also seen in videos shared by Sophie Choudry. Sophie also shared a preview of the night. In one of the videos, she is seen singing with John Legend while passing out with Natasha Dalal and Diana by her side. Madhuri’s husband, Dr. Shriram Nene, can be seen sitting at a table behind them. Sharing the video, Sophie wrote on her Instagram Stories, I think John needs to hire us. Also I see you @drshriramnene. Dia welcomed a baby boy named Avyaan in May 2021. She has already shot for her next film, Dhak Dhak, in which she stars alongside Taapsee Pannu, Ratna Pathak Shah, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanjana Sanghi. Directed by Tarun Dudeja and produced by Taapsee Pannu, the film follows the story of a road trip undertaken by a gang of girls. Dia will also be seen in Bheed, also starring Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar. The film will tell the story of the darkest times of the lockdown when immigrant workers struggled to return to their hometowns. Diana Penty recently saw her film Selfiee released in theaters. Additionally, starring Akshay Kumar, Emraan Hashmi, and Nushrratt Bharuccha, the film failed at the box office.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/entertainment/bollywood/madhuri-dixit-photobombs-dia-mirza-s-pic-with-diana-penty-sophie-choudry-her-husband-spotted-in-sophie-s-video-101678003065872.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos