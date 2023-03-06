Actor, special effects designer speaks to sold-out Beetlejuice the Musical

Beetlejuice! Beetlejuice! Beetle…

Fans of the Tim Burtons comedy-horror movie know better than to repeat that name three times and invoke the crass title character.

For audiences of the Broadway musical based on the film, however, the third time may be the charm.

Beetlejuice is part of the spirit of the times. Even if you haven’t seen the movie, you feel what it means to say “Beetlejuice!” three times, said Justin Collette, who plays the supernatural trickster on tour.

People think horror movies are scary because ghosts want to kill you. I do not agree. I think the ghosts want to play with you. …Beetlejuice just wants everyone to come hang out and party with him in the underworld.”

More:Opening of new works at the Abbey Theatre, an arts center for the Dublin community

How unusual is this musical?

Beetlejuice’s national tour, currently sold out for its run here from March 7 at the Ohio theater, marks the third chance for the show to connect with audiences and bring back the relatively short-lived Broadway musical of the proverbial dead. .

It’s a different type of show than most of the others on tour right now,” said Jeremy Chernick, the musicals’ special effects designer. 20s and 30s aren’t your normal Broadway audience.

Chernick also said there are now “intense fans” who love the musical.

“To me, its real appeal is an over-the-top dark comedy about a family finding a way to move on in fantastical circumstances,” he added.

How did “Beetlejuice” go on Broadway?

Early reactions were mixed to the 2019 Broadway debut. Much like the Warner Bros. 1988 divided critics, the musical did the same.

While praising the feverishly inventive design and direction in his New York Times review, critic Ben Brantley wrote that this hyperkinetic musical… tries too much to haunt and criticized its nothing-for-jokes intensity. .

Poor ticket sales prompted an early shutdown notice, but cast album sales (reaching 100 million streams in 20 weeks, just two weeks ahead of Hamilton) fueled a resurgence, with $8 million advance sales.

Chernick noted that a wonderful fan base was growing, amplified by social media and many returning fans, in March 2020 when the pandemic shut down Broadway.

With high hopes as the pandemic subsided, the producers relaunched Beetlejuice in April 2022 in another theater. Popular at first, the expensive-to-run production closed in January.

Telecharge statistics, confirming a much higher percentage of first-time and younger-than-usual ticket buyers for Broadway, argued in favor of a tour with vocal support from The Netherlings, die-hard fans dubbed from the ancient netherworld shows.

Questions and answers :Fran Lebowitz talks overturn culture, book bans and sleep in Thurber House ahead of Columbus visit

How does design define the show?

With incredible sets, lighting, costumes, sound, video projections, puppets, illusions and magical effects that build the supernatural world and its surreal atmosphere, the rich design of the show is more important than in most musicals, Chernick said.

The house is key to the story of the Maitlands, a happily married young couple whose unexpected deaths make them newcomers to the afterlife.

It’s both a haunted house and a fun house, integrated to create a spooky world with joy, surprise and mystique, Chernick said.

The underworld is a big part of the musical…with at least a dozen different types of smoke machines hidden all over the place for surprising moments…Every time Beetlejuice enters, there’s a gust of smoke somewhere, a he said.

Who is Beetlejuice, Really?

Collette, who starred in Broadways School of Rock, puts her own spin on the self-proclaimed bio-exorcist.

He’s a demon trying to scam people into giving him some life,” Collette said. “The idea is to be completely uninhibited. My Beetlejuice is mischievous, happy, horrible and a bit sensitive.

Beetlejuice dominates from the start with Being Dead, the set’s frenetic opening number hailed by Brantley as one of the best meta-theatrical songs since The Book of Mormon.

Being Dead is the most exciting piece I’ve ever had the chance to perform,” Collette said. “It’s like being ignited and fired from a cannon into an audience doused in gasoline.

How different are the movie and the musical?

Composer-lyricist Eddie Perfect and co-writers Scott Brown and Anthony King adapted the two-act stage version.

It’s such a beautiful, unpredictable score,” said Collette, a writer-musician himself. and heart.

To walk in :Big stars and big events will come to Columbus in March

While the film focused primarily on the Maitlands, giving Beetlejuice just 17.5 minutes to shine, the musical focuses more on Beetlejuice and Lydia, a teenage goth.

They’re both lonely in different ways,” Collette said. “Beetlejuice, doing his best to defeat Lydia, is incredibly lonely, being dead and no one seeing. …Lydia, unlike the movie, mourns the loss of her real mom.”

How important are the effects?

Chernick worked closely with director Alex Timbers to incorporate the film’s iconic scenes, from the opening of the gate to the underworld to dinner and the Day-O party.

We’ve done a tremendous job adding Easter eggs throughout and capturing the aesthetics of the films with sight gags, illusions, memorable bits and the wild spirit of Beetlejuice, said Chernick, who made effects for 22 Broadway productions, including Hadestown, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child and Disneys Frozen and Aladdin.

Beetlejuice mostly takes place in the walls… The show lives in that box, as the haunted house becomes a super fun extra character, he said.

Nominated for eight Tony Awards, including Book, Score and Design (set, costume, lighting and sound), Beetlejuice conjures up its Burton-esque vision with the help of an unusually large 26-member design team.

Were all working together, says Chernick, to tell this story and evoke this supernatural world.

[email protected]

@mgrossberg1

In one look

Broadway in Columbus and the Columbus Association for the Performing Arts will present Beetlejuice (currently sold out) at 7:30 p.m. March 7-9, 8 p.m. March 10, 2 and 8 p.m. March 11 and 1, and 6:30 p.m. March 12 at the Ohio Theater, 39 E. State St. (cbusarts.com)