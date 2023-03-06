Entertainment
Actor and comedian Shawn Wayans to perform stand-up shows in Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) One of the minds behind “White Chicks” and the first two films in the “Scary Movie” franchise will soon be heading to Fort Wayne.
Actor and comedian Shawn Wayans will perform four shows over two nights at Summit City Comedy Club Friday March 24 and Saturday March 25.
Shows on both nights will each begin at 7:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m., and tickets range from $30 to $45.
All shows have an age limit of 18+, and Summit City Comedy Club enforces a two-piece minimum policy during their shows.
One of Wayans’ early notable roles saw him appear in episodes of “In living color”, a comedy sketch television series created by his older brother, Keenen Ivory Wayans.
Wayans went on to co-write and star in notable comedy films alongside his younger brother, Marlon Wayans, including “Scary movie,” “Horror Movie 2” “White Chicks” And “Don’t be a threat to South Central by drinking your juices out of the hood.”
|
Sources
2/ https://www.wane.com/entertainment-news/actor-comedian-shawn-wayans-to-perform-stand-up-shows-in-fort-wayne/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Syria condemns US generals’ visit to Kurdish-held northeast | Political news
- Actor and comedian Shawn Wayans to perform stand-up shows in Fort Wayne
- Liverpool vs. Manchester United – Football match report – 5 March 2023
- The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show will return in 2023, four years after it was canceled
- Xi stresses high-quality development in China’s modernization effort
- Idris Elba responds to criticism after not calling himself a black actor
- Indian Women’s National Cricket Team: About fitness routine
- Clippers win ACAC women’s basketball championship bronze in thrilling fashion
- Nicobar Island earthquake: A 5.0 magnitude earthquake hits the Nicobar Islands
- The Turkish opposition is divided on a candidate facing Erdogan
- Boris Johnson names his father a knight
- Actor, special effects designer speaks to sold-out Beetlejuice the Musical