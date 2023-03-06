Death of Ricou Browning, actor of “Creature from the Black Lagoon”





Ricou Browning, an experienced swimmer best known for his underwater role as Gill Man in the quintessential 1950s black-and-white 3D monster film Creature from the Black Lagoon, has died, his family has told various media outlets. . He was 93 years old. Browning died Feb. 27 at his home in Southwest Ranches, Florida.

In addition to acting roles, Browning also collaborated as a writer on the 1963 film Flipper, and the popular television series of the same name that followed. He told the Ocala Star Banner Newspaper in 2013 he got the idea after a trip to South America to capture freshwater dolphins in the Amazon. One day, when I came home, the children were watching Lassie on TV, and I understood: Why not make a movie about a boy and a dolphin? he told the newspaper. Ricou Browning is shown here while he is made up as a "gillman" monster for the movie Creature From The Black Lagoon. (Photo: Getty Images) Browning directed the 1973 comedy Salty, about a sea lion, and the 1978 drama Mr. No Legs, about a double-amputee mob enforcer. He also did stunt work in various films, including as Jerry Lewis's sub double in the 1959 comedy Dont Give Up the Ship,"according to the New York Times.

Browning told the Ocala Star Banner that he can hold his breath for minutes underwater, which makes him particularly good at the swimming part. But nothing would mark Browning's Hollywood career like swimming underwater in an elaborately grotesque costume as Gill Man, a character who would stand out in horror movie lore alongside monsters like King Kong and Godzilla. Browning did the swimming scenes in two sequels, Revenge of the Creature (1955) and The Creature Walks Among Us (1956). Other actors played the Gill Man on earth. It was discovered when the film's director visited Silver Springs, where Newt Perry, who played Tarzan actor Johnny Weissmuller's stand-in role, was promoting one of Florida's first tourist attractions where Browning has got a job as a teenager swimming in water shows. Perry asked Browning to take Hollywood visitors to Wakulla Springs, one of the largest and deepest freshwater springs in the world. They then recruited Browning to appear in the film, which was partly sourced.

Ricou Ren Browning was born on February 16, 1930 in Fort Pierce, Florida. He swam on the US Air Force swim team. Survivors include her four children, Ricou Browning Jr., Renee, Kelly and Kim; 10 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren. His wife, Fran, died in March 2020. His son Ricou Jr. is a marine coordinator, actor and stuntman like his father, according to The Hollywood Reporter.



