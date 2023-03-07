Rachael Ray’s daytime talk show will end at the end of the season





ANGELS – Capital Region native Rachael Ray ends her daytime talk show at the end of the TV year, after 17 seasons, CBS Media Ventures Announcement recently. Ray, who made her television debut locally at WRGB CBS 6, started with her daytime talk show “Rachael Ray” in 2006, doing celebrity interviews, cooking, doing makeovers and dispensing life advice. In my 20-plus years in television, I’ve had a wonderful 17 seasons working on daytime television with ‘Rachael’,” Ray said in a press release. “However, I have made the decision that it is time for me to move on to the next exciting chapter of my broadcasting career.” My passions have evolved from the production and syndication model of the talk show format to a platform freed from the traditional rules of distribution. I’m really excited to be able to present and develop new epicurean talents on all platforms. That’s why I can’t wait to pour all my energies into my recently announced production arm, Free Food Studios. Thank you to all of our Rachael Daytime Show partners, teams and affiliates, and to the wonderful years we have all worked together. Rachel Ray’s show is seen locally on WNYT Channel 13 weekdays at 2 p.m. CBS Media Ventures produces and distributes Ray’s show. Ray’s talk show debuted in September 2006. The show was subsequently nominated for 37 Daytime Emmys, winning Outstanding Talk Show three times, CBS said. Lake George native Ray made his famous WRGB debut with his “30-Minute Meals” segment and cookbook. She then moved from local television to the Food Network, then to her talk show and even her own lifestyle magazine. She began her cooking career at the Sagamore Resort in Lake George. Ray was inducted into the Capital Region Entertainment Hall of Fame in 2010. Next May, she is expected to be inducted into the National Broadcast and Cable Hall of Fame. More from The Daily Gazette: Categories: Entertainment, Food, Life & Arts, Life & Arts, News, News, Saratoga County

