Nobody Won Saturday Night Texas Lottojackpot, so the games biggest jackpot in over 12 years has become aannuity estimated at $51 millionfor theDraw for Monday March 6who is now thesecond largest in North America and fourth in the world. In North America, Lotto Texas is only behind the estimated profitable Mega Millionsjackpot worth $188 million for the draw on Tuesday, March 7. The Mondays Lotto Texas draw offers an estimated cash value of $30 million. If there is no jackpot winner for tonight's Lotto Texas draw, the jackpot prize for the draw on Wednesday, March 8 will reach an estimated $51.5 million. The biggest Texas Lotto jackpot since May 2010 is still among the biggest lottery jackpots to be won in the world, and Texas lottery players are thrilled to know that only they have an exclusive chance to win this prize, a said Gary Grief, executive director of the Texas Lottery. Sales of the game have been consistently strong over the past few weeks, which will ultimately benefit public education in the state of Texas. As the excitement continues to grow for this Texas Lotto jackpot, we want to remind our players to gamble responsibly. It only takes one ticket to win. Monday's draw will be 73rdinto the current Texas Lotto jackpot from the start with an estimated annuity of $5 million for the September 19 draw. This is the biggest Texas Lotto jackpot to be won since the draw on May 29, 2010, when the announced jackpot reached approximately $97 million. The winning ticket for this Texas Lotto drawing was sold at 7-Eleven Convenience Store #21972, located at 8902 Garland Road, Dallas, and was claimed by The Bilmar Trust. The biggest Texas Lotto jackpot in the game's history was a reported prize of $145 million for the June 19, 2004 draw, which was sold to El Paso and claimed by VOM Enterprises, Ltd. Lotto Texas has boasted of nine different winning jackpot draws in the $50 million range throughout the games' 30-year history. The last time was for the draw on January 26, 2005, when a reported prize of $57 million was claimed by a Garland resident, who purchased the winning ticket at Tom Thumb #2561, in Garland. The last time the game won a jackpot over $40 million was for the draw on September 30, 2020, when an estimated prize of $47 million was won.claimed by a resident of Seguinwho bought the winning ticket at Pic N Pac 10 in Seguin. In 2022, there were six Texas Lotto jackpot winners. The games most recent jackpot winner was aKaty resident who claimed a $19 million jackpotfor the September 17, 2022 draw. Lotto Texas is played by choosing six numbers from one to 54 and offers multi-million dollar jackpots. Draws take place every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:12 p.m. CT. For an additional $1 per game, a player can select the Extra! additional feature for a chance to win up to $10,000 more on non-jackpot prizes. Ticket sales for the next Texas Lotto draw will end at 10:02 p.m. CT Monday.

About the Texas Lottery

Since the first ticket was sold in 1992, the Texas Lottery has generated $36.4 billion in revenue for the state and distributed $79.5 billion in prizes to lottery players. Since 1997, the Texas Lottery has contributed $30.4 billion to the Foundation School Fund, which supports public education in Texas. As authorized by the Texas Legislature, some Texas Lottery revenue benefits state programs, including the Veterans Assistance Fund. Since launching the first veteran-themed scratch ticket game in 2009, the Texas Lottery has donated more than $204 million for Texas veteran support programs. The Texas Lottery offers several entertaining games for lottery players, including PowerballMega MillionsTexas LottoAll or nothing™Texas two stageChoose 3™Daily 4™Cash Fiveand scratch ticket games. For more information, visit us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, YouTube or ontexaslottery.com. PLAY RESPONSIBLY.

