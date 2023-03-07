Colonial Williamsburg celebrates Women’s History Month with special programming





WILLIAMSBURG From women’s rights to 18th century fashion, Colonial Williamsburg explores the many contributions of women in honor of marchwomen’s history month. Women’s contributions to society are often undervalued or erased by those who write history, said Katharine Pittman, who plays colonial Williamsburg nation-builder Martha Washington. By bringing attention to women of the past, we have the opportunity to make their lives and work visible and help our guests see themselves in American history. According to Colonial Williamsburg, women make up more than 50% of Foundation staff, in departments ranging from finance and public safety to coach and livestock and blacksmithing. “Our in-depth research into historic trades in particular revealed that while discrimination was common, no trades were prohibited for women because of their gender,” added Chris Strum, journeyman silversmith. Mothers and daughters, sisters and wives often contributed to the family business, whatever it was; or have taken their destiny into their own hands as necessary or desirable. Careful consideration of the facts can change how you think about history, ultimately changing how you think about the future. Highlights of special programs to celebrate Women’s History Month at Colonial Williamsburg include: Wednesdays (March 1, 8, 15, 22, 29): From excavation to programming A Colonial Williamsburg archaeologist and nation builder discuss what recent archaeological finds reveal about women in the 18th century. Hennage Auditorium, 1:30 p.m. Thursdays (March 2 and 9): She had when she left A collaboration between actor-performers and the creator of Miliner and Mantua who used fugitive 18th-century newspaper advertisements to explore material culture and the lives of self-liberated black women. Hennage Auditorium, 1:30 p.m. Fridays (March 3 and 10): Saturdays (March 4, 11, 18, 25): Tour: Tradeswomen A walking tour through the historic area focusing on women’s labor, skills, and rights in Williamsburg in the 18th century and beyond. Historic District, 11 a.m. (additional ticket required).

From freedom to slavery(March 4, 11 only) A museum play exploring the story of Methotaskee, an adopted Shawnee Indian who is brought back into slavery. Hennage Auditorium, 1:30 p.m. For a complete list of Colonial Williamsburg events, visit official site.

