Entertainment
Ranbir Kapoor denounces ‘anti-Bollywood narrative’ in Tell-All interview, says ‘this drug propaganda…’
Reported by: Shrishti Negi
Last update: March 07, 2023, 07:06 IST
Ranbir Kapoor faced boycott calls upon the release of Brahmastra: Part I – Shiva.
Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor has explained how the Hindi film industry has become an easy target for trolls over the years.
Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor isn’t hiding anything, discussing with News18 Showsha how the Hindi film industry has been hit by an anti-Bollywood narrative ‘which started from a certain section’ of the media during the Covid-pandemic. 19.
After the unexpected death of Sushant Singh Rajput in 2020, Bollywood came under heavy criticism for alleged favouritism, ‘nepotism’ and discrimination ‘against foreigners. Anger quickly translated into hashtags like boycott Bollywood and banning Bollywood to take over major trends on Twitter was uglier for the industry when several Bollywood celebrities, including Sushants’ girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, were questioned by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) over allegations of abuse drugs and supplies.
Two years later, the controversial hashtags made a comeback when Aamir Khans Laal Singh Chaddha and Ranbir Kapoor starred Brahmastra: Part I – Shiva hit theaters. While Ranbir thinks that there are still many people who love Hindi cinema and also fight for it, “there is a certain section that has spread a tale of lies” against the industry.
I don’t think everyone does,” Ranbir says. But I’ve been seeing this for a few years that suddenly an anti-Bollywood narrative started after the Covid-19 pandemic hasn’t stopped it yet. compare to the Southern film industry.”
Lately, there has been a constant debate around the box office numbers of Bollywood movies and Southern movies and how the latter beat out several big Hindi releases when it comes to collections. And, Ranbir says he finds these comparisons silly, “because the Hindi film industry is extremely pleased with the success of Southern films.
Hindi cinema is very proud of films like KGF, RRR and Baahubali. We’re all inspired by those movies and we also want to make movies that reach such a wide audience, but I think that’s a lot of the media’s fault. There were some members of the media during this period who were doing this propaganda of boycott Bollywood Bollywood ye hai, wo hai drugs and all that to shame Bollywood,'” the actor points out.
He further adds, I will just say our job is to entertain you but aapko film nahi dekhni aap mat dekho na why are you starting a tale of lies? It’s not just the actors but there are so many people working in this industry toh aap unke paet pe kyu laat maar rahe ho (why are you destroying their livelihood?) I thought that was really silly and stupid and now since i’ve been in marketing, i’ve been asked this question many times at press conferences, so it’s like aap simple paet pe laat maar rahe ho simple industry pe laat maar rahe ho toh what should i say? They read something on social media then ask me and when I give my opinion it is misinterpreted. It’s all silly and stupid.”
Work-wise, Ranbir Kapoor is currently gearing up for the release of Luv Ranjans Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar which also stars Shraddha Kapoor.
Read all the latest movie news here
|
Sources
2/ https://www.news18.com/news/movies/ranbir-kapoor-slams-anti-bollywood-narrative-in-tell-all-interview-says-this-propaganda-of-drugs-exclusive-7232599.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Pakistan bans broadcasters from reporting ousted Prime Minister Imran Khan’s speeches
- Ranbir Kapoor denounces ‘anti-Bollywood narrative’ in Tell-All interview, says ‘this drug propaganda…’
- Meet the 2022-23 Star Tribune All-Metro boys hockey teams
- Casting of Next in Fashion season 2: meet the creators and animators
- Google is one step closer to building AI models for 1,000 languages
- Chinese President Xi Jinping issues rare rebuke to US for ‘crackdown on us’
- As BJP backs Sangma, Congress shares Modi’s speech: In a fit of amnesia | Latest India News
- Supports KPU Appeal Against Central Jakarta District Court Ruling, President Joko Widodo Says 2024 Election Budget Prepared
- Startups want to profit from the student debt crisis in the United States
- Golden Entertainment divests distributed gaming operations in Nevada and Montana
- Rogersville man charged with negligent shooting to death of teen
- Men’s Tennis No. 21 opens ACC game with two 4-0 sweeps against Miami and Florida State – Reuters Sports News