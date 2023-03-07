Ranbir Kapoor denounces ‘anti-Bollywood narrative’ in Tell-All interview, says ‘this drug propaganda…’

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor isn’t hiding anything, discussing with News18 Showsha how the Hindi film industry has been hit by an anti-Bollywood narrative ‘which started from a certain section’ of the media during the Covid-pandemic. 19.

After the unexpected death of Sushant Singh Rajput in 2020, Bollywood came under heavy criticism for alleged favouritism, ‘nepotism’ and discrimination ‘against foreigners. Anger quickly translated into hashtags like boycott Bollywood and banning Bollywood to take over major trends on Twitter was uglier for the industry when several Bollywood celebrities, including Sushants’ girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, were questioned by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) over allegations of abuse drugs and supplies.

Two years later, the controversial hashtags made a comeback when Aamir Khans Laal Singh Chaddha and Ranbir Kapoor starred Brahmastra: Part I – Shiva hit theaters. While Ranbir thinks that there are still many people who love Hindi cinema and also fight for it, “there is a certain section that has spread a tale of lies” against the industry.

I don’t think everyone does,” Ranbir says. But I’ve been seeing this for a few years that suddenly an anti-Bollywood narrative started after the Covid-19 pandemic hasn’t stopped it yet. compare to the Southern film industry.”

Lately, there has been a constant debate around the box office numbers of Bollywood movies and Southern movies and how the latter beat out several big Hindi releases when it comes to collections. And, Ranbir says he finds these comparisons silly, “because the Hindi film industry is extremely pleased with the success of Southern films.

Hindi cinema is very proud of films like KGF, RRR and Baahubali. We’re all inspired by those movies and we also want to make movies that reach such a wide audience, but I think that’s a lot of the media’s fault. There were some members of the media during this period who were doing this propaganda of boycott Bollywood Bollywood ye hai, wo hai drugs and all that to shame Bollywood,'” the actor points out.

He further adds, I will just say our job is to entertain you but aapko film nahi dekhni aap mat dekho na why are you starting a tale of lies? It’s not just the actors but there are so many people working in this industry toh aap unke paet pe kyu laat maar rahe ho (why are you destroying their livelihood?) I thought that was really silly and stupid and now since i’ve been in marketing, i’ve been asked this question many times at press conferences, so it’s like aap simple paet pe laat maar rahe ho simple industry pe laat maar rahe ho toh what should i say? They read something on social media then ask me and when I give my opinion it is misinterpreted. It’s all silly and stupid.”

Work-wise, Ranbir Kapoor is currently gearing up for the release of Luv Ranjans Tu Jhoothi ​​Main Makkaar which also stars Shraddha Kapoor.

